After two years of Coachella canceling its event in response to the pandemic, they’ve now come back with strong headliners such as Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, and ‘Ye’-- otherwise known as Kanye West.
The lineup includes musicians of nearly every genre which means there is bound to be someone individuals can enjoy. Some of these acts include Freddie Gibbs, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Phoebe Bridgers, and many more. Again, what’s not to like about these options?
Though, we must remember why Coachella has been canceled for the past two years– the Coronavirus. Each and every day, there are new cases of the virus and as for Riverside County, where Coachella resides, there has been a steady 5,000 cases per day according to the New York Times and the mutations of the virus are continuing to spread such as the fairly recent ‘omicron’ variant.
However, Coachella has posted under their site that there will be precautions set in place to keep people safe. Rules include verification of vaccine cards and providing a negative test that had been taken in the past 72 hours.
Then again, there will be an abundance in attendance, so will this affect the process of checking for tests and cards? In the past at events such as Lollapalooza, there were issues with individuals bringing in fake vaccination cards or negative tests.
Hopefully, Coachella is strict with its rules to keep people safe; but only time will tell.
