Editor's note: This article contains spoilers for "Clouds" as well as mentions of terminal illness.
For those who have not seen the film “Clouds," it is based on the inspirational true story of 17-year-old Zach Sobiech and his fight against osteosarcoma cancer.
Similar films to “Clouds” are “A Walk to Remember," “Five Feet Apart" and “The Fault In Our Stars." While all of these movies include one or both characters fighting a disease while finding love and courage along the way, “Clouds” is different in its own way.
While the movie version of Zach falls in love with his girlfriend, Amy Adamle, this is not the entire basis of the film. Their relationship plays an important role; however, the real inspiration comes from his passion for song writing.
Attending a Jason Mraz concert with Amy and his best friend Sammy Brown makes Zach wish he had the feeling of the crowd singing his own lyrics back to him. He eventually asks Sammy to start writing music together. After gaining millions of views on the YouTube video to their song “Fix Me Up," they became known by the world.
Then, the biggest hit, “Clouds," was created. This song was about how Zach knew he was dying, how he was almost celebrating his death and how he will see everyone again.
This film puts into perspective the finality of life and encourages its audience to focus on what they think matters with the amount of time you have left. Cancer was only a setback, and even with death’s door approaching, Zack still managed to make the one thing he dreamed of come true.
Final verdict: 9/10
“Clouds” is available to watch on Disney+.
