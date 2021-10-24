A cinematographer died on a film set after Alec Baldwin fired a loaded prop gun Thursday. The director of the film "Rust" was also injured.
Production for the upcoming film "Rust" was halted after an incident involving a loaded prop gun Thursday afternoon.
Alec Baldwin, actor and producer of the film, fired the prop gun around 1:50 p.m., resulting in the death of the movie's director of cinematography, Halyna Hutchins.
Hutchins, 42, was taken to the University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque by helicopter, where she was pronounced dead.
The Ukrainian native, whose other cinematography credits include "Archenemy," "Darlin'" and "Blindfire," was deemed one of the "Rising Stars of Cinematography" in 2019 by American Cinematographer.
"I'm so sad about losing Halyna. And so infuriated that this could happen on a set," tweeted Adam Egypt Mortimer, director of "Archenemy."
The director of the film, Joel Souza, was also injured and was taken to Christus St. Vincent's Regional Medical Center in Santa Fe. His condition remained unknown at the time this article was written.
"We're trying to determine right now how and what type of projectile was used in the firearm," said Sante Fe County Sheriff's Office spokesman Juan Rios.
"Rust," a 19th Century western film about a boy on the run after an accidental killing, according to IMDB, was filming at Bonanza Creek Ranch, a location where productions such as "Wild Hogs," "3:10 to Yuma" and "Appaloosa," were filmed.
Baldwin, a vocal supporter of gun control and the 2016 documentary "Making A Killing: Guns, Greed and the NRA," helped to start the No Rifle Association Initiative, a collective action dedicated to lessening the National Rifle Association's influence in the American political system, according to an article written in 2018 on The Guardian's website.
According to BBC News, "A spokesperson for Mr Baldwin told AP news agency the incident involved the misfiring of a prop gun with blanks."
Thursday morning, before the incident, Baldwin had posted a photo of himself on set in his character's costume that sported what appeared to be a blood-soaked shirt, presumably from a wound. The picture was taken down off the actor's Instagram as of Thursday night.
News of the incident comes less than a week after the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) called off their strike and began renegotiating their contracts with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).
The strike was going to protest issues regarding safety conditions in the television and film industry following an increase in production preceding COVID-19 production halts.
