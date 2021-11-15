Britney Spears has been known as a powerhouse within the music industry for the past two decades. However, what many individuals did not know is that her life and money was being controlled by those outside of her discretion.
Spears was put under a conservatorship in 2008 granted to her father, Jamie Spears. This took place after a very public breakdown after which many individuals claimed that she was not mentally fit to take care of herself and her assets. To many, the choice at the time seemed like one that would keep Spears safe, however many years later the public has come to realize that perhaps the decision had more to do with control and less to do with Spear’s well-being.
The conservatorship controlled most aspects of Spears life, including her spending, personal decisions, health decisions and communications with others. It was even reported that she was unable to have an IUD removed even though she had wanted a child with her now fiance Sam Asghari.
Spears has had a number of hearings surrounding releasing her from the conservatorship and giving her rights back to her money and assets.
Though Spears continued to perform almost every year while she was under her conservatorship, it seemed as though her conservators still wanted to keep her under wraps and without control of her own belongings.
“The conservatorship from the beginning, whoever it is in the conservatorship is making money, I'm making them money, myself money and working. That whole statement right there, the conservatorship should end,” said Spears in a court hearing in June of 2021. “If I can work and provide money and work for myself and pay other people- it makes no sense. The laws need to change what state allows people to own another person’s money and account and threaten them and saying ‘you can’t spend your money unless you do what we want you to do.’”
After months of fighting, on Friday, Nov. 12th, Spears conservatorship was ended and she was granted the rights and ownership of her estate, finances and personal property after over thirteen years of being under her father’s hand.
“What an amazing weekend… I felt like I was on cloud 9 the whole time,” said Spears in an Instagram post surrounding her conservatorship ending. “I actually got my first glass of champagne at the most beautiful restaurant I've ever seen last night!!! I’m celebrating my freedom and my B-day for the next two months!!!!!!!!!!!.”
Spears stated under her conservatorship that she felt she wasn’t truly living her life and now with the freedom from the agreement, says she finally feels that she has the opportunity to live a full life.
