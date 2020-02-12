Editor's Note: The review album contains mature themes that may not be suitable for all readers. Sensitive content may follow.
For Brent Faiyaz, much like many other young people, 2016 was an absolutely wonderful year.
It was in 2016 when Faiyaz released his debut project “A.M. Paradox,” an EP met with great acclaim. Later that year, he formed the group Sonder alongside artists Dpat and Atu. Even later that year, he featured on the legendary summer bop “Crew” by GoldLink, which rang out aloud at every party, late night hotbox sesh, barbecue, etc. for the following year. Faiyaz followed that up with the release of his first studio album “Sonder Son,” which is a gem in every sense of the word. His 2019 single “Fuck the World (Summer in London)” had fans especially hype for his upcoming album.
“Fuck The World” is very much in line with previous Faiyaz projects released under the label Lost Kids. He uses the project to express his views on multiple subjects such as racism, overindulgence, sex, love and money, among others.
The 10-song track list comes completely devoid of features and has all the makings of a perfect album.
“Fuck The World,” like other Faiyaz releases, has its roots in a modern perversion of 90s R&B.
Faiyaz’s voice has always been angelic in nature, but his fans know that’s not where his influence ends; his lyrics are some of the most misogynistic out there, but it works. This album is great for late nights where “adult business” goes on. This is truly an album for young adults of the modern age who not only have freedom from their childhood homes and parents but those who are in the early stages of self-dependance; young adults who don’t need to go out and party every night, but those who get off work late, grab a bottle of wine to go home to see someone special for some late-night cardio.
Top three must-listen songs
“Fuck The World (Summer in London)”
The initial single that got the music world hype about the upcoming album of the same name. The notion of "his vocals are angelic, but his lyrics are toxic" is perfectly embodied in this track.
For starters, he refers to himself as “a walking erection” throughout the chorus. Not only does he call himself this as a reference to sex, but he uses this double entendre to express his general hatred or disdain for the world at large. He uses the word “erection” to represent an erect middle finger that expresses anger towards the world and its many inequalities. He also talks about sex frequently during the track as well, in addition to not being like everybody else financially. The beat is chopped and heavy with a light bounce to it; the whole song is a subtle flex.
“Been Away”
“Been Away” is a song that feels like the listener is being transported to the 90s. The beat is a classic with late-night cricket sounds as the background; one can listen to this song and go outside at night with near-seamless interaction with nature.
Throughout the track, Faiyaz is telling his girl to stay with him and to not lose faith in the relationship. He is telling her that while the music is keeping him from her for long periods of time, he still values her and to not give up. He explains he is only away from her so that he can get his 'paper' straight. The synth feel of the song is also very pleasing to the ear, along with all the other ear candy present in the song. This track will certainly be one that the youth of today will hear in their later years and be instantly recognizable.
“Clouded”
This one feels like a victory lap for Faiyaz after all his years of performing and working to be one of the best. He reflects on his come-up and contemplates his legacy, all while flexing on his current state of financial success.
The song is recorded over a gospel-esque beat with an otherworldly bass line. The recitation of his lyrics are in line with those of a rap song with the melody of a smooth R&B track. Of course he utilizes his near-impossible-to-recreate singing voice as the track nears completion; the listener hangs onto every single word coming out of Faiyaz’s mouth. The song is only about a minute and 50 seconds long. This act of beautiful cruelty makes the album even better.
Honorable mentions: “Let Me Know,” “Rehab (Winter In Paris),” “Lost Kids Get Money”
