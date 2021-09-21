Reality TV; it’s a genre that has captivated audiences for years. Oftentimes it can be fun to simply watch random people try to get along or survive in a strange environment, but what happens when love gets thrown into the mix?
Reality dating shows have become one of the largest and most popular genres of entertainment. From the classics like “The Bachelor” to newer and more out there versions like “FBoy Island,” there seems to never be an end to the different kinds of dating shows TV channels can produce.
While these are not everybody’s cup of tea, if you are somebody who enjoys a bit of ridiculous television while also watching people try and form some connections, some of the shows may just be the next best thing for you to start watching. Many of these shows are very similar but have subtle enough differences that it keeps you wanting to come back and watch the next one.
For everybody who needs some good cheesy entertainment this fall, this list will give you the ultimate breakdown of all the dating shows and which one will be the best pick for you.
Top dating shows for fall 2021
“The Bachelorette”
The upcoming season of “The Bachelorette” won’t be out until October; however, that still gives you plenty of time to binge-watch previous seasons and get the idea of the show. The basis of “The Bachelorette” is pretty much the original show but flipped on its head. Instead of women competing for one man’s affection, they pull a woman who was previously on “The Bachelor” and instead have men compete for her. This spin-off of a classic dating show has just enough twists and turns to keep you interested.
“Love Island”
Always a classic and the original beach dating show, “Love Island” throws men and women together in a remote location, and they have to pair up each week or get eliminated. However, while the couples are paired up, new individuals are often brought into the villa that will try to pull the two individuals away from each other. The show is a classic push-and-pull of creating relationships and is a fun watch for some cheesy drama.
“FBoy Island”
Can you spot somebody's intentions? That is the entire idea of “FBoy Island.” In this show, three women are placed on an island with 24 men. Half of the men are looking for love just like the women are, and the other half are simply there to play the game and claim the prize money of $100,000. This show is currently streaming now and is a fun twist from many other dating game shows.
“Naked and Afraid of Love”
A spin-off of the classic survival show, “Naked and Afraid,” takes the idea of placing individuals in a wild landscape and throws in the idea of trying to find a partner. In “Naked and Afraid of Love,” the individuals start paired together but then meet everybody in a whole group, and the bonds begin to get confusing. If you are a fan of the original show, then this will almost definitely be the perfect choice for a new fun show to watch.
“Too Hot To Handle”
While most dating shows focus on finding love and true connections, “Too Hot To Handle” pushes that idea to its limits. In this show, the men and women are placed on an island villa, only to learn that they cannot have any sexual contact. The individuals are seemingly taken aback by this idea, and every time somebody breaks the rules, an amount of money is deducted from their prize pool of $100,000. With the romance and rules abounding, this show creates plenty of drama to entertain.
Dating shows can sometimes seem frivolous, but they can offer a good escape for those who just want some cheesy and fun entertainment. This list is a good basis for the shows available and will hopefully give you some new content to enjoy.
