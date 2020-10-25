Since its release, the 2006 film “Borat” has gained a cult following in the United States, so the surprise announcement of the sequel “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” in September stirred a lot of excitement. Less than two months after its first announcement, "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm" was released Friday on Amazon Prime Video.
This sequel movie is very much a different film from the original “Borat.” The basis of the original film was interaction with the public, which was easy for Sacha Baron Cohen, given the complete anonymity of the character. The absurdity of Borat Sagdiyev allowed for some of the most laugh-out-loud moments in any recent comedy. Given the fame Borat has achieved, a direct sequel would be, tragically, near impossible to make.
“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” follows Borat and his daughter Tutar on a mission to present Tutar to Vice President Mike Pence as a gift to restore Kazakhstan’s international reputation. The trip throughout the United States is filled with notable unknowing appearances from Pence, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and several civilians who help Borat along the way.
The journey of “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” feels familiar but not the same. This film has a very apparent political agenda. While it doesn't necessarily take away from the film, it definitely changes the viewing experience. That being said, this movie is still very much a success, delivering the same off-color and absurd humor Cohen is known for. Still, fans can’t help but feel that the movie suffers slightly from the time constraints it was produced under.
Those going into “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” expecting another “Borat” will likely be disappointed, but the movie very much accomplishes what it sets out to, and that is showing the viewer a good time.
