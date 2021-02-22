Bones Owens, a Midwest-based garage-swamp rock musician, is releasing his self-titled album Friday.
“I moved to Nashville [from Missouri] over 15 years ago,” Owens said in response to how long he’s been in the music industry. “I guess that’s when you can say I started as an actual professional musician. I’ve been playing instruments and singing and stuff since I was a kid.”
Owens’ brand of music is appealing to audiences with a wide variety of preferences due to its genre-breaking style.
“[My music] is kind of based in a lot of different styles,” Owens said. “The album has some little nods to everything from the classic rock records that I grew up listening to, to ‘60s and ‘70s rock. Everywhere from that to bluesy, swampy, Delta blues kind of thing.”
Owens went on to give fans an idea of what they can look forward to in his upcoming album.
“It’s more lively than the previous projects I’ve done,” Owens said. “It’s more of a rock album than my previous stuff. It’s a little more energetic.”
When asked about what he believes his best song to date is, Owens answered with one of his more recent works.
“My gut would be to say a song called ‘Keep it Close,’" Owens said. “Part of the reason for that being that it’s the most popular song that I’ve put out. Not that that makes it the ‘best’ song, but I guess to a lot of other people, it is. There’s just something to it, I don’t really even know what it is.”
In terms of his future prospects aside from his upcoming album, Owens was able to talk a bit about his tour schedule.
“I have dates on the calendar right now,” Owens said. “A lot of them are shows that were rescheduled that got canceled last year. As for [shows in] April, we’ve already scooted them to later in the year, but it’s certainly my hope that sometime this year, we’ll be able to do it again.”
Owens concluded the interview with some advice for prospective musicians that want to follow in his footsteps.
“The bit of advice that I would give is just be open to change,” Owens said. “I can confidently say that there is an evolution to things and you have to keep an open mind. You have to be willing to adapt. You have to be willing to say yes to things outside of your comfort zone. It’s a lot of fun and it’s very fulfilling, but it’s difficult at times. Just like any job.”
“Bones Owens” will be released Friday to many music streaming websites including Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes and Amazon Music.
