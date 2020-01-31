The second half of the final season of “BoJack Horseman” was released to Netflix on Friday. This review does not contain any spoilers for the new season.
“BoJack Horseman” was created by Raphael Matthew Bob-Waksberg back in 2014. The series follows Bojack, a washed-up actor who has passed his prime, as he navigates the fictional “Hollywoo” and deals with both his past and present traumas.
The second half of the final season begins on episode nine, differing from the first half with a non-linear storyline for the first three of the new episodes. In this first episode, we see BoJack as he manages his new job, the episode spanning over the course of about five months.
The second episode shows those same five months but from the perspective of the supporting characters Todd, Princess Caroline, Diane and Mr. Peanutbutter.
This nonlinear method of storytelling made for an incredibly interesting watching experience. Figuring out how certain events coincide with each other through seeing different perspectives adds both charm and intrigue.
After the first three episodes, the storylines are told in linear fashion again. Fans may be glad to know that there are a lot of returning characters in this season — as BoJack’s past sins come back to haunt him, so do the people he has hurt.
While the final season overall contains much more serious tones than its preceding seasons, there were still plenty of humorous moments. “BoJack Horseman” has many running jokes that include subtle background cues, prolonged alliteration and other sight-gags. There are many scenes throughout the series that should be paused in order to fully enjoy everything the writers have hidden.
The best episode of the season was the penultimate episode, “The View from Halfway Down." This episode brings back dead characters as BoJack has a confusing and trippy dinner with them. This episode has the most philosophical quips that audiences have come to expect from “BoJack Horseman."
Fans have been speculating on how everything would wrap up for BoJack and his friends in the final episodes of “BoJack Horseman." Many theorized BoJack would commit suicide, relapse with his drug and alcohol addictions or just disappear by running away from Hollywoo and all of his problems. All that can be said about the finale is that it satisfies in a way that only “BoJack Horseman” can.
