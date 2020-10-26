Editor’s Note: This article contains information on a museum exhibition that deals with body image issues and related topics.
A new exhibition in the reAct Exhibition Series has opened in the lower level of the Reiman Gallery in the Christian Petersen Art Museum.
“Body Image Conflict: From Hostility to Harmony” was guest-curated by Michelle Roling from Student Counseling Services. This exhibit will be open from Oct. 26 through Nov. 20.
This new exhibition allows visitors to take into consideration both the body images portrayed in the works of art as well as their personal body-image journey.
“Students are encouraged to visit to engage with this relevant issue in a safe space for dialogue and to enjoy their University Museums’ art,” said Lilah Anderson, educator of visual literacy and learning for University Museums. “The exhibition offers a chance to contemplate different perspectives using works of art as the catalyst for conversation.”
In addition to the exhibition, there will be a panel discussion at 1:30 p.m. Friday. The discussion will take place in the Reiman Gallery of the Christian Petersen Art Museum.
Pre-registration through the online calendar system is required for this in-person program. Four members of the Iowa State community, all of whom have adept backgrounds in different topics relating to body image, will share their thoughts on both the exhibition and available campus resources related to the topic at hand.
This panel discussion will also be recorded and uploaded to the University Museums’ YouTube channel.
The reAct Exhibition Series was created to offer the chance for Iowa State faculty, professional and scientific staff to become guest curators for museum exhibitions that focus on contemporary events relating to the Iowa State community. All of the reAct Exhibition Series events are a safe space for open discussions and perspectives.
“Body Image Conflict: From Hostility to Harmony” will be open noon to 4 p.m. on weekdays. All visitors and staff are required to follow Iowa State guidelines on social distancing and face coverings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.