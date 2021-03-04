ISU AfterDark will host B.J. Novak, best known for his role as Ryan in “The Office,” as well as comedy juggler Marcus Monroe on Friday in the Memorial Union and over virtual chat.
The event will run from 9 p.m. until 1 a.m. and all activities will be available for free to Iowa State students. Available in the Sun Room will be bingo for the entire night. At 9 p.m. in the Great Hall will be a live and in-person performance from comedy juggler Marcus Monroe. Running from 9 p.m. to midnight will be: Workspace Craft: Doodle Lanterns in the Workspace, CyBowl and Billiards, Karaoke with Best Buddies in the M-Shop and Friendship Bracelets with Be the Match in the Cardinal Room. From 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., Zen Gardens To-Go and Air Plants will be available in the Campanile Room.
At 11 p.m. in the Great Hall, there will be a virtual viewing party with Novak. The Primetime Emmy-nominated actor/writer will virtually meet with Iowa State students in the Great Hall to hold conversations. Students wanting to watch the virtual conversation with Novak can also sign up to watch from their own homes. Students must sign up to be a part of the viewing party whether they are in the Great Hall or watching at home.
Novak is mostly known for his work on “The Office” as the unbearable millennial, Ryan Howard. He also has a plethora of writing and acting credits in movies such as: “The Amazing Spider-Man 2,” “Smurfs 2,” “Knocked Up,” “Inglourious Basterds,” “Punk’d” and “The Mindy Project.” Novak has also written a few books, with one, “The Book with No Pictures,” spending 34 weeks as the #1 New York Times Picture Book Lists’ Best Seller in the Country. In addition to this, he spent some time as a stand-up comedian, performing on “Late Night with Conan O’Brien” and touring the country as a headliner.
All ISU AfterDark events are free for Iowa State students. In-person events require all Cyclones Care guidelines to be followed at all times.
