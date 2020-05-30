Lead creator Ken Levine’s “Bioshock: The Collection” has arrived on the Nintendo Switch, allowing this classic trilogy to be accessible to a whole new generation of gamers.
Originally released in 2016 for the PS4, Xbox One and Windows, “Bioshock: The Collection” contains the three main games of the “Bioshock” series: “Bioshock” (2007), “Bioshock 2” (2010) and “Bioshock Infinite” (2013). The collection additionally comes with two downloadable content (DLC) packs “Minerva’s Den” and “Burial at Sea."
The story of the “Bioshock” series is complicated as it spans through infinite in-game parallel universes. The first game follows a man only known as Jack as he traverses through the dangerous underwater city of Rapture. The direct sequel also takes place in Rapture, but this time follows a cyborg fugitive known as Subject Delta as he does whatever it takes to protect a little girl. The final game in the series is about a man named Booker DeWitt and how his dark past ends up with him fighting his way through the floating city of Columbia. The remastered content in “Bioshock: The Collection” has done nothing but improve an arguably already perfect trilogy.
All three games in this collection run at full 1080p resolution and at 60 frames per second. This graphics upgrade allows for seamless gameplay and complete user immersion, even on the small screen of a Nintendo Switch. Both the handheld and docked methods of gameplay are perfectly fit to run “Bioshock: The Collection." There appears to be no noticeable difference in graphics or gameplay when playing on the Switch versus on other consoles.
The most distinct issue with “Bioshock: The Collection” for the Switch is its price, set at $49.99. Due to the most recent game coming out seven years ago, the prices on each game have dropped significantly since their initial launches. If players want to buy this collection on consoles other than the Switch, such as through the PS4 and Xbox One stores or on the PC game distribution website Steam, prices can be as low as $9.99. The main reason for the spike in price is exclusively due to it now being available on the Switch. Players now have to pay as much as five times the sale price for the handheld playability of the collection.
“Bioshock: The Collection” is available on the Nintendo Switch through the online Nintendo eShop and in stores.
Final verdict: 9/10
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.