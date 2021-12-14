Finals Week is already underway, but everybody is still trying to get all of their exams, assignments and projects done before the end of the semester. While this time of year tends to be incredibly stressful and rushed for some individuals, that doesn’t mean that you need to be stressed the entire time.
While some people like to watch movies or listen to music to take a quick breather, others enjoy watching television shows. Starting a show or binging through a series can be the perfect motivator during finals. After all, study for a few hours, and you get to watch another episode of your new favorite show.
If you are somebody who is needing a break from the books, here are a few shows you can enjoy that will make your Finals Week less stressful.
Best TV shows for Binging this Finals Season
“New Girl”
If you are somebody who loves a sitcom, but wants something a little more modern and fresh, “New Girl” is the perfect choice for you. "New Girl" follows the story of Jess Day, who is newly single and moves into an apartment with three males. The story is quirky and crazy, but also has a ton of heart. It is sure to bring you some laughs this finals season.
“How I Met Your Mother”
Another classic sitcom, this show aired for nine seasons and has a ton of storylines surrounding the five main characters. While it is a bit older, it still holds up to today’s standards and has a great message about friendships and relationships. If you are looking for something to brighten your day, this show will do the trick.
“Shameless”
If you feel like your life is unraveling during Finals Week, watching “Shameless” will hopefully make you feel a little more put together than before. The show follows the Gallagher family and their struggles with family dynamics as well as simply surviving in the world. This show has teen comedy and heartfelt aspects that are needed to get through the last week.
“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”
For those of you who want a simple comedy, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” will give you exactly what you are looking for. The show follows the stories of the cops who work in the NYPD’s 99th precinct and the antics they get into.
“The Good Place”
Widely renowned as one of the best shows to come out in the past few years, “The Good Place” follows Eleanor Shellstrop who finds herself in “The Good Place” after she dies in a freak accident. However, she is stunned as to how she ended up in The Good Place, as throughout her life she was not a great person. Throughout the show, the mystery unravels, and the characters have relationships that make you want to keep watching.
While it may be a stressful week, not every moment has to feel rough and hopefully these shows can serve as the break you need.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.