Students all across the country who are earning their degrees in the various fields of arts are arguably having the most trouble adapting to online classes. Dancing in one’s living room, playing musical instruments six feet apart and having to teach oneself more than ever has been incredibly hard on students in arts education programs.
Such constraints on arts classes have some students taking a gap year or dropping out of their programs entirely.
“There’s just something lost not being with people in a room,” Louis Sokolow, senior in music at Yale University, said to The Washington Post.
Sokolow, like many art students across the country, has not much else but hopes “that choral singing can be a possibility again” to rely on.
Students in all different fields of study know how difficult adapting to online learning has been so far. Luckily, some students can find the brighter sides of their learning situations.
“Your teachers can’t see everything at one time," said Sydney Goldston, a dance student at Virginia Commonwealth University, to The Washington Post. “They rotate who they watch. And not having a mirror in front of you, that was a new skill to work on.”
Depending on the perspective one takes, online and remote learning can be either a difficult adaptation to make or an interesting new experience to have.
Iowa State University’s own music program is experiencing noticeable changes as well. Those who auditioned for the Symphony Orchestra with a string or percussion instrument had to wear a mask, practice social distancing and provide their own sheet music and music stand, as the sharing of these items is not allowed this semester.
Wind and brass players cannot play their instruments while also wearing a mask. Their only option is to space themselves out according to social distancing guidelines and hope for the best.
