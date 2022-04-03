Ames and the Iowa State Campus has a jam-packed schedule for arts and entertainment this April. Check out some of these events for your fill of music, theater and art.
April 4-10
Paint Your Own Pottery: Gnome Week
String Art: Walk-in Craft
Painted Flowerpots: Walk-in Craft
Location: Workspace
Monday-Friday 2-9 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
April 6
Grandma Mojo’s Improv Comedy
Location: M-Shop
8 p.m.
April 7
The Talbott Brothers with Evan Bartels
Location: M-Shop
8 p.m.
April 7-10
BABA: A New Musical
Location: Fisher Theater
April 7, 8 and 9 at 7:30 p.m.
April 10 at 2 p.m.
April 8
Bad Bad Hats
Location: M-Shop
8 p.m.
April 8-9
Fired Ink Fridays: Walk-in Craft
Location: Workspace
4-8 p.m.
April 10
Argentine Tango Drop-in Lessons
Location: Memorial Union Room 3512
4-7 p.m.
April 11-15
First Amendment Days
April 11-17
Paint Your Own Pottery: Spring Planters Week
String Art: Walk-in Craft
Painted Flowerpots: Walk-in Craft
Location: Workspace
Monday-Friday 2-9 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
April 12
Open Mic Night
Location: M-Shop
8 p.m.
April 15-16
Fired Ink Fridays
Location: Workspace
4-8 p.m.
April 18-24
Paint Your Own Pottery: PYOP Sale
Painted Flowerpots: Walk-in Craft
Location: Workspace
Monday-Friday 2-9 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
April 20
Grandma Mojo’s Improv Comedy
Location: M-Shop
8 p.m.
April 21
Together Pangea with Tropa Magica and Sad Park
Location: M-Shop
8 p.m.
April 22-23
Fired Ink Fridays
Location: Workspace
4-8 p.m.
April 23
Betcha & Daphne’s Couch
Location: M-Shop
8 p.m.
April 24
United at the Union Wedding Expo
Location: Durham Great Hall
1-3 p.m.
April 24
Argentine Tango Drop-in Lessons
Location: Memorial Union Room 3512
4-7 p.m.
April 25-May 1
Painted Flowerpots: Walk-in Craft
Location: Workspace
Monday-Friday 2-9 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
April 26
Open Mic Night
Location: M-Shop
8 p.m.
April 29-30
Fired Ink Fridays
Location: Workspace
4-8 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.