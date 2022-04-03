arts and entertainment

April is filled with arts and entertainment events for Iowa State students and the Ames community.

Ames and the Iowa State Campus has a jam-packed schedule for arts and entertainment this April. Check out some of these events for your fill of music, theater and art.

April 4-10

Paint Your Own Pottery: Gnome Week

String Art: Walk-in Craft

Painted Flowerpots: Walk-in Craft

Location: Workspace

Monday-Friday 2-9 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

April 6

Grandma Mojo’s Improv Comedy

Location: M-Shop

8 p.m.

April 7

The Talbott Brothers with Evan Bartels

Location: M-Shop

8 p.m.

April 7-10

BABA: A New Musical

Location: Fisher Theater

April 7, 8 and 9 at 7:30 p.m.

April 10 at 2 p.m.

April 8

Bad Bad Hats

Location: M-Shop

8 p.m.

April 8-9

Fired Ink Fridays: Walk-in Craft

Location: Workspace

4-8 p.m.

April 10

Argentine Tango Drop-in Lessons

Location: Memorial Union Room 3512

4-7 p.m.

April 11-15

First Amendment Days

Full Schedule

April 11-17

Paint Your Own Pottery: Spring Planters Week

String Art: Walk-in Craft

Painted Flowerpots: Walk-in Craft

Location: Workspace

Monday-Friday 2-9 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

April 12

Open Mic Night

Location: M-Shop

8 p.m.

April 15-16

Fired Ink Fridays

Location: Workspace

4-8 p.m.

April 18-24

Paint Your Own Pottery: PYOP Sale

Painted Flowerpots: Walk-in Craft

Location: Workspace

Monday-Friday 2-9 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

April 20

Grandma Mojo’s Improv Comedy

Location: M-Shop

8 p.m.

April 21

Together Pangea with Tropa Magica and Sad Park

Location: M-Shop

8 p.m.

April 22-23

Fired Ink Fridays

Location: Workspace

4-8 p.m.

April 23

Betcha & Daphne’s Couch

Location: M-Shop

8 p.m.

April 24

United at the Union Wedding Expo

Location: Durham Great Hall

1-3 p.m.

April 24

Argentine Tango Drop-in Lessons

Location: Memorial Union Room 3512

4-7 p.m.

April 25-May 1

Painted Flowerpots: Walk-in Craft

Location: Workspace

Monday-Friday 2-9 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

April 26

Open Mic Night

Location: M-Shop

8 p.m.

April 29-30

Fired Ink Fridays

Location: Workspace

4-8 p.m.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.