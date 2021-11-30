“Sex and the City” was a cultural reset when it first came out over 26 years ago and has still found new fans along the way. For many years, people were wondering if they would ever get any more stories following Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes or Charlotte York.
Now fans no longer have to wait as a trailer for the new show, “And Just Like That…” has dropped, and fans are ready to see more of their favorite characters.
While many fans may be wondering what the new show will entail, it is said that “And Just Like That…” will follow Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they try to take the jump from navigating life and friendship in New York in their 30s to navigating those same relationships now in their 50s.
Fans will get to see their favorite characters from the original show while also seeing new faces join the cast including Sara Ramirez, Nicole Ari Parker and Karen Pittman. Other actors will be reprising their roles including Evan Handler, Chris Noth and Mario Cantone.
Though many of the individuals from the original show are coming back to the reboot, Kim Cattrall who played Samantha Jones will not be in the upcoming series. However, the character is not being re-casted and will not be replaced in the series either.
The first two episodes of the series will be premiering Dec. 9, and the following episodes will premiere every following Thursday with the series ending Feb. 3, 2022.
While many fans don’t know exactly what to expect from the revival, many people are excited to see how their favorite characters have evolved since the ending of the original series and what new situations they will have to encounter. The friendship of the four women was always what carried “Sex and the City” before and will likely be the main point of this upcoming series as well.
“And Just Like That…” will premiere Dec. 9 on the streaming service HBO Max.
