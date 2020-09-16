A TV adaptation of the hit adventure-horror video game, “Little Nightmares,” has fans waiting in anticipation.
The show was first announced in 2017, just a few months after the game's release. While this came as a surprise to some, many saw the potential of the project.
In “Little Nightmares,” players control a yellow raincoat-clad girl named “Six” who must navigate her way through the labyrinthlike ship known as “The Maw” all while trying to fend off large and dangerous creatures who inhabit the ship.
The game was praised by many for its unique environments and creative scares. There is plenty of good source material for the show to work with, especially with the talented directors and producers Henry Selick and Anthony and Joseph Russo attached to the project.
Selick is reported to direct the pilot as well as other episodes in the series. Selick seems like an obvious choice for the job as he is famous for directing other spooky animated movies such as “The Nightmare Before Christmas” and “Coraline.” The Russo brothers will be the producers for the series, having made a name for themselves directing Disney Marvel blockbusters such as “Captain America: Winter Soldier” and “Avengers: Endgame.”
There is speculation the series will be stop-motion animated due to Selick’s filmography predominantly featuring stop-motion films. The series being filmed in such a time-consuming animation style would explain why this show has yet to come to fruition in the three years since its initial announcement.
This team up between Selick and the Russo brothers may seem unlikely at first, but Selick and the Russo brothers will no doubt deliver the action and scares “Little Nightmares” is known for.
The sequel to “Little Nightmares,” “Little Nightmares II,” is set to be released Feb. 11, 2021, which has led many fans to believe a television show will precede or succeed the game’s release now that there is renewed interest in the series.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.