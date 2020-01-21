Friday marks the ninth annual Ames Winter Classic hosted in the Memorial Union Maintenance Shop.
The free and open to the public event features four local bands from Ames. Each band brings a different tone to the stage.
Post-rock group Mountain Eats Mountain will be the first band performing, featuring three different guitars plus drums on stage. This band fits the ’90s vibes within the post-rock era.
After Mountain Eats Mountain, Strong Like Bear will be performing. The band has played together since 2006, writing music that shows off their harmonies, and they have become a mainstay in Iowa music playing all across the state. The band has recorded their own EPs and albums, including taking part in an album that paid tribute to Pink Floyd and Black Sabbath. They intend to release a new album this year. Out of the four bands playing, Strong Like Bear is the most alternative.
Bitter Canyon will be the third band performing, but they have more of a soul and roots feeling with the feature of an acoustic guitar.
The band Tires will be the headlining act of the night. Tires will be playing mainly experimental electronic pop. The band is mostly instrumental and has noise that is driven and chaotic but that surprisingly blends well together.
The M-Shop doors will open at 6:30 p.m. with the show starting at 7 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.
