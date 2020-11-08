Alex Trebek, the Canadian-American host of “Jeopardy!” since 1984, has passed away after battling pancreatic cancer.
After first announcing his diagnosis of stage 4 pancreatic cancer back in March of 2019, Trebek continued to host the 37th season of “Jeopardy!” on a regular basis. Those involved with "Jeopardy!" have stated that Trebek-hosted episodes will air through Dec. 25. His last day taping in the studio was Oct. 29.
The show’s executive producer, Mike Richards, released a statement in response to the death of Trebek.
"Working beside him for the past year and a half as he heroically continued to host ‘Jeopardy!’ was an incredible honor,” Richards said. “His belief in the importance of the show and his willingness to push himself to perform at the highest level was the most inspiring demonstration of courage I have ever seen."
After Trebek’s initial diagnosis, he made several announcements regarding the status of his health, including good news he received in May of 2019 when he announced that his tumors had shrunk more than 50 percent. Only a few months later, after starting another round of chemotherapy, did his health begin another decline.
Trebek is survived by his wife Jean Currivan Trebek, his son Matthew Trebek, his daughter Emily Trebek and his mother Lucille Trebek.
