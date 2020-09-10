The band AJR has taken their time in quarantine to write new music and brainstorm unique ways to share their lyrics with the world.
The indie pop trio, Adam, Jack and Ryan Metzger, teased fans on social media about what they've been working on behind the scenes.
It was finally announced on July 21 the Metzger brothers would be performing in Philadelphia at the Citizens Bank Park parking lot on Aug. 19. The venue matched the trend of drive-in concerts sweeping the nation. Not only did the show sell out, but the concert they added on Aug. 20 sold out as well.
“This whole project was a total case of ‘what do we wish our favorite artist would do?'” wrote AJR on their social media accounts. “We’re all stuck in this weird, crazy, isolating moment in time, and what we all needed was some kind of ‘normal,’ hopeful night together.”
This was only the beginning to the band’s quarantine comeback. Shortly after playing their back-to-back, sold-out shows, the trio announced a virtual scavenger hunt for their fans.
The winners' prizes were an exclusive Zoom call with the band and early 24-hour access to their next single, “Bummerland,” which was released Aug. 31. The song release was accompanied by a simple yet charming music video.
“This was probably the most fun we’ve ever had making a video, we hope it shows,” the trio stated in a social media post made after the video dropped.
The fun was certainly evident as the Metzger brothers are seen jamming out in various matching outfits, riding bikes and playing with pink flamingo pool floaties throughout the video.
“Bummerland” itself is a catchy, upbeat tune about hitting rock bottom, making the climb back up and savoring the small victories as they come.
“As we were writing this one, we had this big feeling that [“Bummerland”] needed to come out right now,” Ryan Metzger wrote on his official Instagram page. “Our fan base needed something to smile at, in this year of frowning.”
The Metzger brothers couldn’t be more right as the beginning of this album is a much-needed pick me up during these times. With the band promising more music on the way, fans couldn't be happier.
"Bummerland" ends on a hopeful note with the lyric, “You’re only going up from here,” to remind fans that no matter how low they may feel, they can always rise up, better and stronger than before.
