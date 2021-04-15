Adam Perkins, best known for his popular videos on Vine, has died at the age of 24.
Adam is survived by his twin brother Patrick. The two of them got started on their internet fame on Vine, the now defunct video-making app. Some of the brothers’ most popular Vines are “Hi, Welcome to Chili's” and their vaping vine.
While Patrick confirmed his brother’s death Wednesday, no cause of death has been announced. Patrick has made an Instagram post about Adam’s death.
“I can’t even really put into words what this loss means for me,” he wrote. “I’m often asked the question, ‘What’s it like to be a twin?’ and my response is usually, ‘What’s it like to NOT be a twin?’ Being a twin is a very central part of my identity. It’s all I've known. And I’m struggling to find the words to explain what it will be like for me to live in this world without him. My best friend.”
Patrick goes on to say that, in his brother’s honor, he will be releasing Adam’s newest album, “Latch Relay,” on a limited edition vinyl.
Adam’s ex-boyfriend Kelton Elliot shared his condolences on his Instagram page as well.
“This past weekend, my forever best friend and ex-boyfriend passed, and I’ve been devastated,” Elliot said. “Me and him discussed how we’d want to be remembered after we died, and he said he’d like to be remembered for his art, his music.”
Adam is survived by Patrick, his mom and his dad.
