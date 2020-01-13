Outside of classes and student activities, Iowa State students can find a variety of different events and activities to destress and have fun on campus.
Each semester, different programs at Iowa State host concerts, lectures, events and more for students to participate in.
The Student Union Board (SUB) and the Maintenance Shop
The Student Union Board (SUB) is a student organization that plans and promotes events for students and the Iowa State community. Each semester, SUB organizes concerts, comedy events and more.
This semester SUB will host the 9th annual Ames Winter Classic, inviting a few local Ames bands to perform.
Tires, Bitter Canyon, Strong Like Bear and Mountain Eats Mountain will perform for free at 7 p.m. Jan. 24 in the M-Shop.
For more concerts, different artists can be seen in the M-Shop throughout the year, such as The Nadas Duo, Tiny Moving Parts and Jack Broadbent. Additionally, students get a discount on all tickets with their ISU ID.
The Global Gala is an opportunity for the Iowa State campus to celebrate different cultures. Several different student organizations will showcase their cultural heritage through dance performances, music and fashion.
The event will take place at 7 p.m. March 27 in the Great Hall of the Memorial Union.
Other events take place multiple times throughout the semester such as Open Mic Night, Grandma Mojos and ISU AfterDark.
Open Mic Night is an event held multiple times throughout the semester. Students can sign up to perform songs, poems, comedy skits or other performances at the event, or someone can just stop by to enjoy the show.
Grandma Mojo's is an improv comedy group that performs at 9 p.m. on Wednesdays every other week. For $1 students can see "Iowa State's premier improv comedy troupe," according to SUB. Dates can be found on SUB's website along with other events throughout the semester.
ISU AfterDark is a group on campus that organizes three late-night activities in the Memorial Union that include bingo, photo booth, entertainment and unique activities.
This semester the dates are Jan. 31, March 6 and April 3 from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. and is completely free.
Iowa State Lectures Series
The Lectures Series offers a variety of different lectures throughout the semester on topics such as political debates, academic issues and cultural events. Many lectures this semester are centered around political issues and diversity issues.
One lecture being held this semester is "How to Be an Antiracist" by Ibram X. Kendi. Kendi authored books titled "How to Be an Antiracist" and "Stamped from the Beginning: The Definitive History of Racist Ideas in America."
"Kendi asks us to think about what an antiracist society might look like, and how we can play an active role in building it," according to the lectures program.
Amanda Knief, director of the lectures department, said the lecture is an amazing opportunity for people to learn how to combat and stand up to racism, but also how to become anti-racist.
The lecture will take place at 7 p.m. Jan. 23 in the Great Hall of the Memorial Union.
Another lecture during the semester is "Surviving Hiroshima and the Struggle for a Nuclear-Free World" at 7 p.m. April 9 in the Great Hall.
Michimasa Hirata survived the nuclear bombing of Hiroshima when he was 9 years old. Hirata studied at Iowa State for his master's degree in chemistry and has chosen to speak about his experiences at his alma mater during the 75th anniversary.
"Japan did not acknowledge survivors or their stories and many survivors hid their injuries and stories for fear of discrimination," according to the lectures program.
Knief said she is excited about the event because it is an Iowa State grad and said it is important to look at current events but the lessons from the past can help inform us.
Arts and the Workspace
The Workspace is located in the Memorial Union and offers a variety of different art classes and crafts. At any time, students can drop-in to paint their own pottery. Pricing depends on the pottery chosen but students and staff are offered an ISU rate.
Each month the Workspace offers different drop-in classes and monthly crafts. This month the drop-in craft is making glass magnets for $6.
In February, the monthly craft is string art. Students can hammer nails into a board in the shape of their home state and pinpoint their hometown and adding string. It is $8 and the Workspace recommends to give an hour for the craft.
Different classes are also scattered throughout the semester allowing people to learn skills such as wheel pottery, drawing, sewing and more.
All activities and additional information can be found on the student activities center website.
Movies, Bowling and Billiards
Thursday through Sunday students can watch free showings of recent popular movies. Each week a different movie is shown at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. in Carver 101. A few feature films being shown this semester include "Joker," "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood," "Uncut Gems" and "Frozen 2." A full schedule can be found on the SUB website.
For some friendly competition, CyBowl & Billiards has a variety of activities.
If bowling sounds interesting, the Memorial Union has eight bowling lanes, shoes of all sizes and balls in a range of weights.
Students can bowl for $2.50 before 5 p.m. or $3 after 5 p.m. with an additional $2 for shoes. On Sunday and Monday buck bowling is available with $1 games, $1 shoes and $1 soda.
For billiards, there are nine large pool tables with big screen TVs for entertainment offered at $3 an hour.
If interested in frequently bowling and billiards for the semester, students can get a semester pass for $40.
Student Organization Events
On top of all of these events, student organizations on campus can host their own events. These events can be anything from competitions, concerts, speakers, runs, theme weeks and fundraisers.
One event being held this year is Barjche, Iowa State's annual modern dance concert. Created in 1946, it is an opportunity for students to perform, choreograph and inspire, produced by the Orchesis I Dance Company.
It will take place on Jan. 31 through Feb. 1 in Fisher Theater.
Another annual event held is The Fashion Show. The fashion show is produced entirely from students and works with a different guest designer such as a Vans designer, Vineyard Vines designer and more.
This year's show will take place at 7 p.m. on April 18 in the Stephens Auditorium. If students are interested in participating or finding out more information they can visit the fashion show's website.
A full schedule of the events being held can be found on Iowa State's events calendar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.