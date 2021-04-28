Original designer Neil Druckmann and co-writer Halley Gross recently confirmed they are working on a third entry in “The Last of Us” video game series.
“The Last of Us” is a 2013 zombie-survival game by the game development company Naughty Dog. The game proved to be so popular that a sequel and a TV show adaptation have been released and announced, respectively.
While reviews of the sequel game and the reactions to the announced cast of the TV series have been less than stellar, the demand for more from “The Last of Us” franchise shows no signs of slowing down.
In a recent Script Apart podcast appearance, Druckmann and Gross announced the plot for a third installment in the video game series is underway.
"I don’t know how much I want to reveal,” Gross said in the podcast. “I did write an outline for a story… I hope one day can see the light of day — that explores a little bit what happens after this game. We’ll see.”
While it’s possible the third entry might never make it beyond the page, the fact that two of the previous creators, writers and designers have begun writing up a script for a new “The Last of Us” entry, alongside the new TV series that will begin filming this summer, is an exciting prospect for fans of the video game series.
There is currently no set release date for “The Last of Us” TV show or third video game installment.
