Author and creator of “My Hero Academia” Kohei Horikoshi has recently confirmed a third movie for the “My Hero Academia” franchise.
First getting its start as a manga series, “My Hero Academia” follows a young high school boy, Izuku Midoriya, as he faces the struggles that come with being “quirkless” in a world where superpowers, or “quirks,” are prevalent among the majority of society. But soon after he meets his superhero idol All Might, his life changes forever.
After getting the "anime treatment" in 2016, “My Hero Academia” has become one of the most popular anime series of all time.
Since 2016, two movies have been adapted from the “My Hero Academia” series: 2018’s “My Hero Academia: Two Heroes” and 2019’s “My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising.”
Due to popular demand and canon-storylines that coexist with the anime series, a third “My Hero Academia” film is officially underway.
The newest film has yet to receive an official title or release date. However, the first poster for the new film was recently released.
Based on the franchise’s track record and some recently leaked information, fans speculate that a new “My Hero Academia” film will be released every year.
“My Hero Academia is going to receive a new movie every year for [a] total of at least 10 movies that are currently being planned,” according to YonkouProductions, a credited anime news leaker said.
There is currently no grounded speculation on what the upcoming “My Hero Academia” will be about, but due to the character Shoto Todoroki appearing on the movie’s poster, it is likely he will play a bigger part than he has in the previous two films.
