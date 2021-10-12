Adele is an artist that has often confused the music scene. She has a powerhouse voice and yet has only put out three albums. She has often been known for becoming quite private after releasing each album and tends to stay out of the limelight.
While she has had moments with the press in the past few years, from showing off her weight loss to the news about her divorce, she generally stays out of the news. However, with news coming out that she may be releasing a new album sometime soon, now is a great time to look back on her career and see where her sound will go next.
With each of her albums, Adele has largely touched on themes of romance, heartbreak, relationships and loss. Though her albums often share the same themes, what is interesting is how her perspective shifts as she ages.
Her albums are named after her ages as she has written them, with her first studio album being called "19" and was released in January of 2008. For this project, most of the music was written solely by Adele; however, she did work with a few key writers to create some of the lyrics. The album was well received and seemed to be a great stepping stone for her career.
Her next album, "21," was released in 2011 and became a smash hit overnight. The album released some of her most well-known singles, such as "Rolling in the Deep" and "Someone Like You." Though the album was intended to be a more uplifting look at her life, she stopped production and began again after the dissolution of her relationship at the time. The honesty about life and love was a theme that many heavily related to and ultimately won her the Grammy for Best Album of the Year in 2012.
The last album released by Adele was "25," which came out in 2015. The album was generally well-received, although some did give criticism for being formulaic and similar to her other projects. Nonetheless, Adele won the Grammy for Best Album of the Year in 2017, beating out artists such as Beyonce, who had released her album "Lemonade."
After another long hiatus from the music industry, there have been rumors about Adele finally releasing a new project (thought to be named "30".)
Though nobody knows any specifics about the album besides a single titled "Easy on Me," releasing Oct. 15th, it seems that the artist is trying to give as much intrigue as possible towards her new project.
"It's sensitive for me, this record, just in how much I love it," said Adele in an interview with Vogue. "I always say that "21" doesn't belong to me anymore. Everyone else took it into their hearts so much. I'm not letting go of this one. This is my album. I want to share it with everyone, but I don't think I'll ever let this one go."
