It is not uncommon today for individuals to become popular on TikTok simply because they have an interesting aspect to their life. It may be how they dress or their personality, but for Axel Webber, it was his tiny apartment in New York City.
With TikTok being a short form platform, it has been noted that it is much more simple to gain a following than on longer form platforms such as Youtube where the viewer is watching content for a greater span of time.
Due to this, many individuals have found success and a following in simply posting about their lives on the app. Most of these individuals pass through social media with minimal controversy, but one has stood out in the past month.
Axel Webber is one of the newest popular faces on TikTok and Youtube. He became known largely for his videos showing his tiny apartment in New York City, claiming that it is one of the “smallest apartments in the city.” At first, people simply seemed to like his personality and that he was trying to live in a new city all on his own. It also seemed that his New York content was much more relatable than many other influencers who live in huge apartments and have an aesthetic lifestyle.
However, as time passed, more information came out about Webber that seemed to put him in a less relatable light. It was found that he came from a well-off family from Georgia and already had a manager from Los Angeles who was able to get Webber into many exclusive events in New York.
As this information started coming out, Axel began posting about his newest goal which was to get accepted into the acting program at Julliard. Juilliard, a prestigious performing arts school in New York, is famously known for having an incredibly low acceptance rate of 8% and their acting school only accepts around 7-12 individuals per year. In a TikTok, he spoke about his audition, and he showed his rejection letter from the school as well.
In response to Webber getting rejected from Juilliard, his fans went to the school’s social media and commented under their posts that they should have let him in, using the hashtag #justiceforaxel.
After getting rejected from Juilliard, Webber gained a modeling contract with The Society, a large modeling agency in New York City.
Throughout all of the controversy, many individuals stated a frustration with Webber feeling that privilege and wealth had a large amount to do with how successful he had become compared to other creators on social media.
Axel Webber is simply one example of how many different aspects of an individual's life can lead them to find more success on platform’s than others. Looking through TikTok shows that being a creator can often be luck but also the advantages you already have in life.
