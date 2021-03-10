A rock band transitioning into a more pop-oriented sound is nothing new. While some rock fans may hate this trend, many groups have delivered quality projects after making this switch. As long as an artist continues to put their all into their work, it shouldn’t matter what genre they fall under. However, if they don’t approach the new sound in the right way, the switch likely won’t go over so well. Unfortunately, A Day To Remember’s “You’re Welcome” is a prime example of a rock band failing to transition to a pop-oriented sound.
“You’re Welcome” comes five years after the group's previous release, “Bad Vibrations,” but it was initially meant to come out much earlier. The lead single “Degenerates” was released Aug. 20, 2019, and the album was intended to release in November that year. The band delayed the project multiple times to finish the mixing and settle on the cover art. Fans had to wait over a year after the original release date to finally hear the project, and it was not worth the wait.
The band's attempts at pop music sound very forced and awkward. Jeremy McKinnon has proved himself to be a phenomenal vocalist in the past, but he sounds out of his element on many of these instrumentals. Especially on “High Diving,” he almost sounds uncomfortable. The rest of the band is usually integrated at some point on each song, but whenever they take over for the empty, generic pop production, it sounds unnatural and out of place.
“Mindreader” is an example of A Day to Remember exploring this new sound well. It felt like a natural progression from the lighter moments on “Bad Vibrations.” It blended rock and pop in a way that felt organic. It was different, but it still felt like A Day To Remember. Unfortunately, none of the other tracks pull this off.
“Bloodsucker” is a clumsy melting pot of pop trends. The verses fumble through what sounds like an awkward attempt at a modern pop-country sound, but the prechorus sees McKinnon tapping into the gritty vocals one would expect from their heavier tunes. It feels very out of place, especially when they channel Imagine Dragons for the chorus. All of this is topped off with a bluesy guitar solo played over a hollow trap beat. This track on its own makes it clear that the band did not have a clear approach to this sound.
This lack of cohesion is an issue with the entire album. Once “Bloodsucker’s” trap outro fades out, the listener is body slammed by the massive metalcore riff that starts off the following track, “Last Chance To Dance (Bad Friend).” The verses see the band going back to their metalcore roots, with McKinnon delivering his signature guttural screams. They lighten things up a bit with a hook that sounds remarkably similar to Post Malone’s “Better Now,” but momentum is not lost. The song sees itself out with a brutal steamroller of a breakdown. The listener is all amped up, but the excitement is immediately replaced by confusion when the following track, “F.Y.M,” trickles in. This poor attempt at finger snapping indie-pop is the worst track on the album. The vocals are painfully awkward, the melodies are ugly and the lyrics are cringeworthy. “Last Chance to Dance” is a decent track, but it makes no sense between “Bloodsucker” and “F.Y.M.”
There are a few other highlights on the track list. The opening track, “Brick Wall,” has a gargantuan pulverizing outro that hits like a wrecking ball. The track is a bit all over the place, but it works for the most part. “Permanent” gives the whole band a chance to shine. Not only does it have great work from the rhythm section, but it also has the best breakdown on the album. Besides these few outliers, a lot of the tracks are either unpleasant or forgettable. The second half blends together and all of the songs start to sound the same.
A Day To Remember’s “You’re Welcome” is a messy attempt to transition from rock to pop. Its lack of cohesion creates a confusing project that consistently switches between boring and tolerable. While there are some solid highlights, this album was not worth the wait.
Final Verdict: 2.5/10
