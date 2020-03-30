In times like this when you are housebound and glued to the screen of your computer, phone or TV, it is very important to remember your mental health as well as your physical health.
Listed below are 11 online programs that you can get your sweat on to from the comfort of your own home. Not to mention, they are all free!
Iowa State University’s Recreation Services
Partake in a live fitness class taught by Iowa State’s very own! The days of going to sign up and seeing that your favorite class is already full are over. Iowa State is offering workouts on Instagram Live. Follow @isurecs on Instagram to get updates and schedules of upcoming classes. Don’t worry if you miss a live class, the recording will stay up for 24 hours!
Peloton
Most people know Peloton as the indoor exercise bike. What some might not know is that they also have a workout app, and good news, they have extended the free trial to 90 days! They provide thousands of classes ranging from meditation to strength training.
obé
obé fitness, based out of New York City, is offering a free 30 day trial. Besides having access to over 4,000 of their classes, they have over 10 live classes each day that you can sync to your calendar so you get a reminder when they are getting closer. The classes are made for all levels of difficulty with class suggestions based on your abilities.
Tone it Up
Not only does Tone it Up’s free trial offer a lot of workout classes, it offers meal prep and recipes as well. Whether you are an avid chef or just learning, this app will have something for you. Download the app and start the free trial, which lasts until April 22.
305 Fitness
305 Fitness offers a body-positive dance-cardio environment. 305 originally only led in-studio classes, but now with COVID-19 forcing them to close their doors, they are taking to YouTube. “Turn these lemons into Beyonce-style lemonade with our free daily workouts, hosted by our founder and master instructors! Tune in on Youtube Live at 12 pm and 6 pm ET every day.”
DoYogaWithMe
If you’re looking to destress, almost half of DoYogaWithMe’s content is free. To use their content for free, you can either come and go as an unregistered user or sign up for the free community membership, which then gives you access to comment and add to the forum.
POPSUGAR Fitness
POPSUGAR Fitness is a Youtube-based establishment, so everything is always free! Go to their playlists to find several different categories with hundreds of different classes you can do from the comfort of your own home. Some of the more popular classes are in the Dance FitSugar playlist, where you can get a workout but also have fun by getting your groove on.
Blogilates
Find Blogilates on their website or YouTube for free workout videos with no subscription required! There is even a 14-day Quarantine Workout Plan you can find on the website.
YMCA 360
People’s favorite classes and top instructors are now on YouTube with YMCA 360. Under the playlists tab, you can find boot camp, yoga, barre and active older adults classes.
MyYogaWorks
Interested in working on your flexibility while on a flexible schedule? MyYogaWorks is offering a 14-day free trial with full access to all of their videos and tutorials. Take a quick three minutes and learn how to do downward dog or 95 minutes to do a full length yoga flow — the options are endless!
Although times are tough right now, getting your sweat on or trying a new workout every day will help get through them! Just remember to cancel any subscriptions you’re signed up for before the free trial ends or you might get a surprise on your next billing period!
