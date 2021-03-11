Women’s History Month is the perfect time to connect with the women in your life and celebrate their accomplishments. Finding the right way to celebrate with the women in your life may be difficult.
Here are some conversation starters and tributes perfect for Women’s History Month:
Send a letter to your grandmother.
Sending a letter to your grandmother or senior could give them a way to share their experiences and start conversations about women’s rights throughout history. Ask them about how their life as young woman compares to young women's lives today.
Call the woman who raised you
Taking some time out of your day to call a mom or a guardian who watched you grow can be a great way to show your appreciation for the most influential women in your life. Talk about particular times you bonded or your favorite memories you made together. Ask them to tell you a little bit about your family history you might not know about.
Share your inspiration with friends
Next time you and your friends are together, ask them about women who have been role models to them in their life and why. If it’s someone they know personally, ask them to introduce you. Sharing what you admire about others cultivates inspiration and motivation that can be contagious to others.
Talk to a professional, educator or mentor about gender equality in their field of expertise.
Asking a woman you admire professionally or a professor about what issues women face in their field can broaden your perspective on gender equality. Getting to know how women are viewed in certain occupations can make you a better advocate. Ask about issues like pay gaps, maternity leave and workplace sexism to help you understand the depth of women’s rights in the modern world.
After having these tough conversations, check out some websites or sign some petitions to further your advocacy efforts and help other women reach their goals.
Read some literature written by inspirational women
Reading any kind of literature written by women or about women can educate you on women of the past, present and future.
“Becoming” by Michelle Obama, “My Own Words” by Ruth Bader Ginsburg, “Phenomenal Women” by Maya Angelou and “I am Malala” by Christina Lamb and Malala Yousafzai are titles that should leave you educated and empowered.
To celebrate Women’s History Month, look to women in your own life and community who have made an impact on you.
