As the winter months approach and the festivities begin, getting your nails done is essential for your outfit. Many people start to scour Pinterest and Instagram for nail ideas and designs.
Having designs on your nails has become very popular as well as many nail salon artists love to do different designs and be creative.
Going to the nail salon is a great way to relax and rejuvenate after a long week of classes and a great way to relax and spend quality time with yourself.
These designs are super easy to do at home as well as at a nail salon.
Having a different color for each nail is super subtle and simple to do at home.
This next design is very cool and abstract; it can be done with various colors and is perfect for any season. It is great to go to the nail salon with a color and design in mind, and they are able to work from the pictures and give you the nails you deserve.
This nail design is very simple with nails like the one above and can be done at home. You can choose the color depending on each season and make it so that each nail has a different color. This design is very subtle and can be done at home as well as at the salon.
For a more wintry look, this design feels like a snowy day in mid-winter with its very faint color and nail design. This can be a harder design to do at home, but if at a nail salon, asking for snowflakes on every other nail might help the salon artist with the right design that you want.
If you are looking for something super easy but still wanting a design, below are easy nail designs for at home that can consist of multiple colors.
