Happy homecoming week to all Cyclones and Cyclone fans. Celebrating the “Cy of the Storm” week with events and activities is important, but having the best Iowa State outfit is even more important.
Knowing where to get the perfect cardinal and gold is crucial when searching for homecoming looks. Here are the five best places to get your ISU spirit on.
Iowa State Bookstore in the Memorial Union
A classic standard, the campus bookstore has all your apparel needs. Whether you need a hoodie or a tailgate chair, the campus bookstore has it. Located in the Memorial Union at 229 Lincoln Way in Ames, the bookstore offers apparel, gifts and gear, all with the ISU logo. With its convenient on-campus location, it is perfect for those of us who waited until the last minute to get a new shirt for homecoming.
Barefoot Campus Outfitter
Trendy Cyclones swear by Barefoot. The store boasts a large selection of trendy and fun Iowa State gear. From bright tee-shirts to everyday baseball caps, Barefoot is stylish and different from other ISU apparel retailers. Much of the merchandise has artsy designs and logos you can’t find anywhere else. The store is located at 2306 Lincoln Way and offers everything you need to have the most stylish homecoming ever.
Goodwill and Salvation Army
For the penny-pinching college students and those who love to thrift, Goodwill will never fail. No one ever said you had to splurge on a brand-new homecoming look. Thrift stores in the Ames community are full of second-hand Cyclone gear. Try out these thrift stores and you could get lucky with the perfect used look.
CY’s Locker Room
An official apparel retailer for Iowa State, CY’s locker room is filled to the brim with styles that can’t be found everywhere. With Nike merchandise and “formal” Iowa State gear like button-ups and sportswear, the store has great options for homecoming and everyday looks. CY’s Locker Room has an online store and a location at 806 S. Duff.
The Loft Resale
Another consignment store in Ames has great Iowa State apparel and accessories for men and women. Located on 233 Main St., the Loft Resale has an entire section dedicated to second-hand Iowa State looks. The store also prioritizes taking in looks that are trendy and gently used, so the quality does not lack. You can also sell your old Iowa State (and non-Iowa State) clothing items to the Loft after a short evaluation process. Check out their website to learn how the business works.
Walmart
Next time you’re picking up some groceries, check out the ISU section at Walmart. They have shirts, gear and plenty of tailgate essentials for Cyclone fans. Do not hesitate to dig around for the perfect homecoming look while also stocking up on game day snacks.
