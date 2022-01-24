Buying from secondhand stores is an economical and sustainable way to shop. This guide will get you started on all the secondhand shopping Ames has to offer.
Overflow Thrift Store
Overflow Thrift Store is a one-stop shop for all your secondhand items. They have everything from clothes, furniture, home decor and more.
Overflow also supports a variety of nonprofit organizations. One nonprofit they support is Children’s Hope Chest, an organization that supports orphaned children. Overflow said that “shopping at Overflow Thrift Store allows us to provide food, education and ongoing support for 25 children.” You can find the rest of the nonprofits they support on their website.
Overflow has two locations in Ames located on Duff Avenue and Kitty Hawk Drive.
Salvation Army Family Store
The Salvation Army Family Store is a thrift store which sells gently used clothes and items. The store has a large location with many options to meet any and all shopping needs.
If you are interested in donating to the Salvation Army, you can drop off your items at the Ames store, or by scheduling a pickup for your donations.
The Salvation Army Family Store is located at 620 Lincoln Way near Hy-Vee.
Duck Worth Wearing
Duck Worth Wearing is a consignment shop for children and infants. They sell children’s clothes as well as toys and other items.
To consign with Duck Worth Wearing, bring in your gently used children’s items Monday through Saturday up to 30 minutes before closing, no appointment necessary. You can bring in up to 50 items per day.
Duck Worth Wearing can be found on Main Street in downtown Ames.
Goodwill
Goodwill is another one-stop shop when it comes to all your secondhand needs. They sell everything clothes, outerwear, furniture and accessories.
If you wish to donate to Goodwill, the Ames Goodwill is currently accepting donations.
The Ames Goodwill is located on Lincoln Way next to the west Hy-Vee.
The Loft Resale
The Loft Resale is a consignment store that sells men and women’s clothing. The Loft has a large in store inventory as well as an online shop where you can buy products through their website to be shipped or picked up.
The Loft accepts consignment on Monday through Saturday. No appointment is necessary to consign at The Loft. Up to 25 items per day can be looked at.
The Loft is located on Main Street in downtown Ames.
