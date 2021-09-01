Twix fans, this one is for you. The popular candy bar is releasing a seasoning shaker so fans of the candy can add its flavor to all of their favorite foods.
The Twix Shakers Seasoning hit Sam’s Club shelves Wednesday. B&G Foods is producing the experimental seasoning.
In a press release, Steve Finnie, brand director of B&G Foods, said, “Consumers can expect everything they love about the flavors of TWIX® in this delicious seasoning. Sweets and seasonings can combine to create a fun new category - and consumers are going to enjoy eating it on their favorite treats!"
The shaker will be available in 13.5 oz. containers and will pack the caramel, chocolate and wafer flavors of the classic candy bar.
So, what do students think about this seasoning?
Brianna Fields is a junior in Nutritional Science and a minor in sustainability.
“On breakfast items, that’d be great. Like on pancakes, waffles and all of that,” Fields said. “‘Seasoning’ is just a funny word for it.”
Caden Washburn is a senior in Chemical Engineering. He had had some alternative thoughts about the Twix Shakers Seasoning.
“This sounds like another corporation trying to upstep its role,” laughed Washburn.
Washburn shared what he would try Twix Shakers Seasoning on, “I feel like it would strangely go good on like Asian food with that mix of sweet and spicy going.”
The company suggested that Twix Shakers Seasoning would pair well with cookies, ice cream, fruit, cream cheese and even cocktails.
Some more avant-garde ideas for the new shaker seasoning would be mixed into a barbecue sauce, root beer float, yogurt, dessert pizza, toast or oatmeal (provided by the Iowa State Daily Staff).
Only time will tell if Twix Shakers Seasoning will take over the world like food trends. Whatever happens though, Twix fans will be excited to see the new product hitting shelves this week.
