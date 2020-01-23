This is Weekend Voices, Iowa State's source for events happening on campus and in Ames this weekend, new movie releases, new music and all twelve horoscopes for today.
Events
Friday
- Memorial Union Exhibits: Kobliska and Herrig, All Day, Memorial Union, Ames
- Workspace Craft of the Month: Glass Magnets, All Day, Workspace Memorial Union, Ames
- January Dollar Days, All Day, Downtown Ames
- Cyclone Cinema: Maleficent - Mistress of Evil, 7 p.m. and 10 p.m., Carver 101, ISU Campus, Ames
- Ames Winter Classic, 7 p.m., Maintenance Shop, Memorial Union, Ames
- Nice Bangs, 8 p.m., North Cyde Kitchen and Kegs, 823 Wheeler St., Ames
Saturday
- Memorial Union Exhibits: Kobliska and Herrig, All Day, Memorial Union, Ames
- Workspace Craft of the Month: Glass Magnets, All Day, Workspace Memorial Union, Ames
- January Dollar Days, All Day, Downtown Ames
- Cyclone Cinema: Maleficent - Mistress of Evil, 7 p.m. and 10 p.m., Carver 101, ISU Campus, Ames
- Dance Marathon, 9 a.m. to 12 a.m., Memorial Union, Ames
- Workspace Drop-In Neverland Crafts, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Memorial Union, Ames
Sunday
- Memorial Union Exhibits: Kobliska and Herrig, All Day, Memorial Union, Ames
- Workspace Craft of the Month: Glass Magnets, All Day, Workspace Memorial Union, Ames
- January Dollar Days, All Day, Downtown Ames
- Cyclone Cinema: Maleficent - Mistress of Evil, 7 p.m. and 10 p.m., Carver 101, ISU Campus, Ames
- Kimono of the Textiles and Clothing Museum, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., Brunnier Art Museum, Scheman Building, Level 2, Ames
Aries: To be completely honest, Aries, you’re getting way ahead of yourself. Your imagination is probably running wild right about now, and that’s great! But it’s important that you stay grounded and don’t lose track of what you’ve been working toward. It’s always okay to be excited, but continue to steadily put one foot in front of the other as you work toward your goal.
Taurus: Let’s be real — you could really use a change, Taurus. You may feel inclined to act out in a surprising way this week, but don’t panic, change can be exactly what you need. This week will mark a fresh start for you in some way or another. It’s time for daydreams to turn into reality!
Gemini: Gemini, you’re going to feel spontaneous, bold and romantic this week. Why not put the three together? Something you’ve always wanted may come to the surface this week and affect your usual routine, but hey, there’s nothing wrong with shaking things up a little. While you may usually be curious yet cautious, now is the time to be a go-getter!
Cancer: Hold your head up high, Cancer. This week will be a prime time for brainstorming, networking, creativity and generally being on top of the game. You may feel more empowered than usual this week, and you should totally own it. Your needs will come first, and you won’t let other people’s slip-ups slide. You, and only you, are the one in control of your life. Long story short, you’re going to kill it this week.
Leo: Leo, take a deep breath. Things are going to slow down for you this week, and trust me, it’s for the best. Take a break from group efforts and spend some time grounding yourself by hanging one-on-one with the people you may not pay as much mind to. You’ll feel refreshed, and they’ll almost definitely appreciate the gesture. This refreshing change of pace is exactly what you need for a creative breakthrough.
Virgo: Get fired up, Virgo! Your confidence will peak this week, and your mental and physical well-being will be your top priority. You’ll feel more innovative, creative and productive than ever. Pick up a new skill, fall back into an old hobby, set a building on fire, whatever! The world is your oyster this week.
Libra: Finally, Libra, you’re catching a break. You’ll be rejuvenated with self-confident energy this week, and it’ll be the perfect time to be more open and honest with the people you love. Listen to your intuition and strengthen your strongest personal connections. Confidence is key, and there’s never been a better time for you to take the leap! What have you got to lose?
Scorpio: Scorpio, you are simply bursting with ideas this week. Your imagination is kicking into high-gear, and you’re feeling ready to take on anything life throws at you. This week is all about self-expression, standing up for yourself and turning the other cheek to the daily negative energy. Enjoy your power while it lasts!
Sagittarius: Sagittarius, this is an off-week for you. Your sense of security has likely been wonky lately, and it may feel natural to retaliate by pushing people away. If it feels difficult to connect with those close to you, definitely take some time to yourself without projecting your issues onto others. Don’t worry, this slump is only temporary. No one cares about you any less than they did before.
Capricorn: Capricorn, don’t be alarmed, but you’re gonna chill out for once. This week, you may feel inspired to steer away from the grind and let your more imaginative side take charge. Allow yourself to breathe a little easier and loosen your usual, tight grip. Embrace new ideas, take some risks and live a little this week! What’s the worst that could happen?
Aquarius: Aquarius, your creativity is coursing. This week, you’ll be more inclined to take more risks and think outside the box. Others may not be on quite the same page at first, but your tenacity will be sure to impress. Stay on the horse and keep your head up, because one way or another, you’re making moves this week.
Pisces: This week will be a confusing time for you, Pisces. Higher-ups and deadlines may seem purposely out to get you, and you may feel tense and emotionally fragile. Taking care of yourself is key this week. Don’t be ashamed of lessening your workload or cancelling plans in order to allow necessary decompression time. Your mind may be cloudy, but you can still shine!
New Music Friday
- Andy Shauf – The Neon Skyline
- Black Lips – Sing in a World That’s Falling Apart
- Breaking Benjamin – Aurora
- Ethan Gruska – En Grande
- Kirk Windstein (of Crowbar) – Dream in Motion
- Nicolas Godin (of Air) – Concrete and Glass
- Pet Shop Boys – Hotspot
- Wire – Mind Hive
- Wolf Parade – Thin Mind
New To Streaming
Netflix
- Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (Season 3)
- The Ranch (Season 8)
Hulu
- Shrill (Season 2)
- Outmatched (Series Premiere)
- The Bold Type (Season 4)
- Tokyo Ghoul (Season 3)
Amazon Prime
- The Prodigy (2019)
Release of the Week - Mac Miller’s “Circles”
Mac Miller’s posthumous release “Circles” acts as a companion to Miller's 2018 release “Swimming.” However, the two projects contain different styles. It’s apparent Miller poured his heart into this one. Miller and his team were in the process of creating the project at the time of his passing, but his vision was never lost. With this final release, Miller's career has finally come full circle. As he became a larger entity in hip-hop, his own artistic flare began to develop. In today’s music lens, it’s clear he always possessed a strong share of versatility.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.