Events
Friday
- Memorial Union Exhibits: Kobliska and Herrig, All Day, Memorial Union, Ames
- Workspace Craft of the Month: Glass Magnets, All Day, Workspace Memorial Union, Ames
- Poster Sale at the Memorial Union, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Cardinal Room, Memorial Union, Ames
- Cyclone Cinema: Terminator Dark Fate. 7 p.m. and 10 p.m., Carver Hall, ISU Campus, Ames
- Paint Your Own Pottery: Give Back Your Night, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Workspace, Memorial Union, Ames
- Workspace Paint Your Own Pottery: Petting Zoo, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Workspace, Memorial Union, Ames
- Planetarium Show: The Solar System, 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., ISU Planetarium, Physics Hall, ISU Campus, Ames
- ISU AfterDark w/ Jesse Eisenberg and Ismo Leikola, 9 p.m., Memorial Union, Ames
Saturday
- Memorial Union Exhibits: Kobliska and Herrig, All Day, Memorial Union, Ames
- Poster Sale at the Memorial Union, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Cardinal Room, Memorial Union, Ames
- Cyclone Cinema: Terminator Dark Fate. 7 p.m. and 10 p.m., Carver Hall, ISU Campus, Ames
- KAINA at the Maintenance Shop, 8 p.m., Memorial Union, Ames
Sunday
- Memorial Union Exhibits: Kobliska and Herrig, All Day, Memorial Union, Ames
- Cyclone Cinema: Terminator Dark Fate. 7 p.m. and 10 p.m., Carver Hall, ISU Campus, Ames
- Workspace Craft of the Month: Spring Art, Workspace, Memorial Union, Ames
Aries: The future is important, give yourself time to think about it today. Creativity is important, don’t forget to exercise yours, it will benefit you. Set goals and chase them, nothing is too out of reach for you.
Taurus: Have faith in yourself and know that you are liked and loved. You often feel insecure about where you stand, but your close friends will set you straight and reassure you. Just because there’s an odd energy in the air, doesn’t mean it’s your fault.
Gemini: Your loved ones have been giving you great advice lately, and just because you don’t like it, doesn’t mean you shouldn’t follow it. They know you, listen to them! Sometimes a different point of view can benefit you more than you expect.
Cancer: Be patient with frustrations in your life today, there are lessons to be learned through them. Your open mind and patience will benefit others, and teach you to respect a pace that is slower than yours.
Leo: You’re a planner, but things might go wrong today. Make it an opportunity to learn to go with the flow, it doesn’t have to be an inconvenience. Don’t let the negative energy get to you today.
Virgo: An open mind can lead to new lessons and adventures, be aware of that today. Understand that your views are different that other’s, but that’s okay, take pride in it! Don’t waste your time feeling intimidated by others today.
Libra: The universe is paying attention to your relationships today, especially the romantic ones. Whether you have a significant other or not, take advantage of this today. Your barriers are being broken, and others are getting to know you more closely. This is a good thing.
Scorpio: Outbursts are in store for you today, both from others and yourself. Be prepared to practice patience and understanding. Don’t waste your energy on worrying, the situations will fix themselves. Your energy is more valuable putting out fires than starting them.
Sagittarius: Someone wants to know you on a deeper level today. Realize this is not a joke, and only let them in if you’re prepared for what they have to offer you. Listen to your intuitions and practice honesty today.
Capricorn: Worry about how you present yourself, not how others perceive you. Recognize the difference and that everyone’s minds work differently. If someone has a prejudice towards you, it’s not your fault. You tried, but you can’t win every battle.
Aquarius: Your ambition and courage is flowing, but don’t let it get in your way. You value all realms of your life — school, social and professional, but know there are boundaries between them. Combining worlds can be fun and exciting, but not always beneficial.
Pisces: You may be feeling like no one is on your wavelength right now, but you have loved ones for a reason, turn to them for reassurance! Reality might slap you in the face today, but it’s what you need to get set back on the right track.
New Music Friday
- Dan Deacon – Mystic Familiar
- Daniel Johnston – Chicago 2017
- Dashboard Confessional – The Best Ones of The Best Ones
- Destroyer – Have Me Met
- Drive-By Truckers – The Unraveling
- Frances Quinlan (of Hop Along) – Likewise
- Kesha – High Road
- Lil Wayne – Funeral
- Poliça – When We Stay Alive
- Meghan Trainor – Treat Myself
New To Streaming
Amazon Prime
- Magic Mike
Netflix
- Dear John
- Hancock
Hulu
- The Phantom of the Opera
- A Madea Family Funeral
Release of the Week - Gorillaz' "Momentary Bliss"
As part of a new music video series titled "Song Machine," Gorillaz have teamed with Slowthai and Slaves. The most interesting element of the track is Slowthai's vocals behind the evolving instrumentation from the animated members for the Gorillaz. From reverbed guitars to a pop punk power chords, Slowthai transitions from rapping to vocals reminiscent of post-punk from his respective country. "Momentary Bliss" shows a new sonic side to all artists involved and is an exciting tone to be set as the first entry in a music video series.
