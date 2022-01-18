Winter is here, and it's brought cold, flu and a revamped COVID season. While getting sick cannot be completely avoided, vitamins and supplements may keep your body feeling healthy and balanced.
Vitamin C
Vitamin C is not naturally produced in the body, but supplementing it into your regular diet can help your body in the cold season. Found in many fruits and vegetables, like bell peppers, citrus fruits and many more, Vitamin C balances your body in many ways.
Vitamin C is important for collagen production in the body, which affects the health of many bodily systems, like immunity and circulation.
It is a common notion that Vitamin C can prevent cold symptoms, but this is not completely true. Vitamin C stimulates white blood cells, which fight against infections.
Be mindful of how much you supplement Vitamin C into your diet. "For adults, the recommended daily amount for vitamin C is 65 to 90 milligrams (mg) a day, and the upper limit is 2,000 mg a day," reported Mayo Clinic.
Supplementing Vitamin C into your diet can be as easy as eating more fruits and vegetables or taking Vitamin C tablets or drink powders.
Vitamin D
Vitamin D, also known as the "Sunshine Vitamin," is difficult to get naturally in the winter months. When your body is exposed to direct sunlight, it produces Vitamin D on its own. That's difficult in the winter when everyone spends more time indoors.
Vitamin D can help your immunity, bone health and general mood. A Vitamin D deficiency can cause weak bones and fatigue; a simple blood test can show if your body needs a little extra Vitamin D.
According to the National Institutes of Health Office of Dietary Supplements (ODS), adults need about 15 micrograms (mcg) of Vitamin D daily. They recommend taking supplement pills or a general multivitamin to reach this daily goal.
Zinc
Zinc is a nutrient that plays a super important role in fighting bacteria and infections in the body. Certain studies claim that Zinc may shorten the symptoms of the common cold and other respiratory infections.
Those with low Zinc levels may be at a higher risk of developing infections and having skin issues. According to the Harvard School of Public Health, symptoms of low Zinc levels are delayed healing of wounds, low immunity, fatigue and tiredness, loss of taste or smell and poor appetite.
The ODS recommends male adults intake 11 mg of Zinc and female adults 8 mg daily. Many multivitamins and Zinc supplements will cover that daily intake as well as upping the amount of red meat and seafood in the diet.
Iron
Iron is a mineral that everyone needs for growth and proper circulation.
Your body needs iron to make healthy red blood cells and transport oxygen from your lungs to the rest of your body.
An iron deficiency is called anemia, and some symptoms include lack of energy, troubles focusing, irregular body temperatures, GI upsets and issues with fighting illness, according to the ODS.
Adult men need about 8 mg of iron daily, while women need 18 mg to maintain healthy amounts. Reaching the recommended daily intake is obtainable by taking iron supplements or adding more lean meat, iron-fortified cereals and legumes into your regular diet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.