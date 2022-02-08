Going out to eat can cause a lot of stress to those with dietary restrictions or preferences. There are not always menu items that cater to vegetarians and vegans, and food allergies or intolerances such as dairy or gluten. Here are a few restaurants in the Ames area that do, however.
Blaze Pizza
Blaze has infinite vegan, vegetarian and food-sensitive combinations. All of their crusts are vegan, besides their cauliflower crust, and they offer gluten-free crust options. If you choose to create your own pizza, there are vegan options for both meat and cheese, along with tons of veggies and sauce options to finish off your creation! There is something for everyone here, making Blaze a great place to make your go-to!
Cafe Beaudelaire
Known as “Cafe B” around Ames, this Brazilian-inspired cuisine restaurant and bar has a tasty vegetarian menu with ample options to choose from. With pasta, burgers, gyros and much more to try, Cafe Beaudelaire has made these menu items vegetarian already, so you don’t have to make any substitutions when ordering. This is a huge win for those with special dietary preferences that are used to asking for swaps when they order from a regular menu. Conveniently located in Campustown on Lincoln Way, Cafe Beaudelaire is close and loved by many.
Stomping Grounds
Another restaurant close to campus is Stomping Grounds. Welcoming with a warm and inviting vibe, Stomping Grounds menu has many refined vegan and vegetarian dishes, including soups, salads, sandwiches and gourmet entrees. Specifically, their penne and spaghetti dishes are both vegan and vegetarian and gluten-free upon request. There is also a vegetable pita sandwich that is stuffed with locally-grown vegetables.
Provisions Lot F
Perhaps the largest vegan, vegetarian and food sensitivity-friendly menu in Ames, Provisions has options for everyone for breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner. There are endless choices that never skimp on quality: pizza, burgers, tacos, grain bowls; you name it, they have it available! Although on the pricier side, Provisions has a high standard of upholding that is totally worth the price. Plus, what’s better than getting a little dressed up with your friends for a nice food sensitivity-friendly dinner?
Noodles and Company
If you are in a pinch for something quick, try Noodles and Company. Their cauliflower noodles and zoodles (zucchini noodles) eliminate gluten and help get your veggies in for the day! Most of their meals are vegetarian, as meat is an added cost to the pasta bowls, and their soups and salads are vegan friendly. Something cool that Noodles and Company also does is that they have created meals that are specifically keto and paleo diet-friendly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.