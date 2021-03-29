Vegan breakfast stock photo

Eating dairy free doesn't have to mean sacrificing some of your favorite foods.

Eating meat and dairy free can seem difficult to do, especially at breakfast time. Here are some substitutes and recipes that will make the first meal a little bit easier. 

  1. Eggs

Eggs have been a longtime staple in breakfast food and are also easy and quick to prepare. Scrambled eggs don’t need to be difficult though, by scrambling crushed tofu and seasoning with turmeric, black salt and pepper. JUST Egg also retails plant-based, ready-to-make egg mix sold in a bottle that scrambles like an egg.

If you are more of a fried egg eater, you can mock the taste of a soft egg yolk with this recipe. Pour over vegan huevos rancheros or simply enjoy with toast.

1 cup water

1 tablespoon + 1 teaspoon of cornstarch

2 tablespoons light oil

2 teaspoons nutritional yeast

¾ teaspoon black salt

¼ teaspoon turmeric

Start by whisking the water and cornstarch then add the other ingredients.

Heat on medium while stirring for 3-5 minutes.

  1. Donuts  

This vegan donut recipe will serve you well when you’re craving something sweet to start the day with. Remember to opt for vegan frostings and toppings after they are made. 

1 cup flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

Pinch of salt

½ cup applesauce

½ cup almond milk

¼ cup maple syrup

2 teaspoons vanilla

1 teaspoon apple cider vinegar 

Whisk together dry ingredients.

Mix liquid ingredients.

Fold the dry ingredients in with the liquids.

Pour into donut mold.

Bake in the oven at 375 degrees F for 15-20 minutes.

Let cool before decorating. 

  1. Cold oats 

As an alternative to serving breakfast cereal with milk, try making overnight oats with plant-based milk and eating them with toppings. This may also be a contestant for the easiest breakfast to prep. Simply take one part oats and one part plant milk, combine and refrigerate overnight. What becomes overwhelming are all the additional toppings and flavors you can add. Here are some for inspiration. 

Chia seed pudding or nuts

Coconut shavings

Peanut butter or jelly

Bananas, blueberries, raspberries or strawberries

Spices like nutmeg, cinnamon and cacao powder

Maple syrup, vanilla and agave as sweeteners

Add vegan yogurt 

Get creative by mixing these to give yourself flavors like peanut butter and jelly, pumpkin spice or chocolate-covered strawberries.

  1. Avocado anything

Although cream cheese bagels are delicious, swapping out dairy for an avocado does have some nutritional benefits. If you enjoy savory bagels with seasoning, this won’t really be a noticeable difference, especially if you decide to refrigerate your avocados, the cold spread on a toasted bagel will have the same texture and temperature as your old breakfast. 

After swapping the cream cheese for avocado, you can really add the typical toppings you used to. Tomatoes, chopped onions or spinach are all great ideas. You can also switch it up by trading the bagel for toast, an English muffin or tortilla wrap.  

These were four easy ways to start making your breakfast vegan and reducing your dairy and meat consumption.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.