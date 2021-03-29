Eating meat and dairy free can seem difficult to do, especially at breakfast time. Here are some substitutes and recipes that will make the first meal a little bit easier.
Eggs
Eggs have been a longtime staple in breakfast food and are also easy and quick to prepare. Scrambled eggs don’t need to be difficult though, by scrambling crushed tofu and seasoning with turmeric, black salt and pepper. JUST Egg also retails plant-based, ready-to-make egg mix sold in a bottle that scrambles like an egg.
If you are more of a fried egg eater, you can mock the taste of a soft egg yolk with this recipe. Pour over vegan huevos rancheros or simply enjoy with toast.
1 cup water
1 tablespoon + 1 teaspoon of cornstarch
2 tablespoons light oil
2 teaspoons nutritional yeast
¾ teaspoon black salt
¼ teaspoon turmeric
Start by whisking the water and cornstarch then add the other ingredients.
Heat on medium while stirring for 3-5 minutes.
Donuts
This vegan donut recipe will serve you well when you’re craving something sweet to start the day with. Remember to opt for vegan frostings and toppings after they are made.
1 cup flour
1 teaspoon baking powder
Pinch of salt
½ cup applesauce
½ cup almond milk
¼ cup maple syrup
2 teaspoons vanilla
1 teaspoon apple cider vinegar
Whisk together dry ingredients.
Mix liquid ingredients.
Fold the dry ingredients in with the liquids.
Pour into donut mold.
Bake in the oven at 375 degrees F for 15-20 minutes.
Let cool before decorating.
Cold oats
As an alternative to serving breakfast cereal with milk, try making overnight oats with plant-based milk and eating them with toppings. This may also be a contestant for the easiest breakfast to prep. Simply take one part oats and one part plant milk, combine and refrigerate overnight. What becomes overwhelming are all the additional toppings and flavors you can add. Here are some for inspiration.
Chia seed pudding or nuts
Coconut shavings
Peanut butter or jelly
Bananas, blueberries, raspberries or strawberries
Spices like nutmeg, cinnamon and cacao powder
Maple syrup, vanilla and agave as sweeteners
Add vegan yogurt
Get creative by mixing these to give yourself flavors like peanut butter and jelly, pumpkin spice or chocolate-covered strawberries.
Avocado anything
Although cream cheese bagels are delicious, swapping out dairy for an avocado does have some nutritional benefits. If you enjoy savory bagels with seasoning, this won’t really be a noticeable difference, especially if you decide to refrigerate your avocados, the cold spread on a toasted bagel will have the same texture and temperature as your old breakfast.
After swapping the cream cheese for avocado, you can really add the typical toppings you used to. Tomatoes, chopped onions or spinach are all great ideas. You can also switch it up by trading the bagel for toast, an English muffin or tortilla wrap.
These were four easy ways to start making your breakfast vegan and reducing your dairy and meat consumption.
