Roses are red, violets are blue, what does your favorite romance movie say about you? Here are some outfit ideas inspired by your favorite romance movies.
The Notebook
Taking inspiration from Allie in the movie the Notebook, try to style something with her signature color: red. Allie’s wardrobe was modest and wholesome, given the time and location of her romantic affair. Allie and Noah are often seen wearing very subtle patterns and prints like plaid and polka dots, so remember to keep your prints balanced.
13 Going on 30
If Jenna were going on a Valentine's Day date, there is no doubt her outfit would be bold and probably pink. Taking fashion advice from an early 2000s, remember that no accessory should be spared and a brightly colored, monochrome outfit is always a good idea.
Breakfast at Tiffany’s
The elegance and simplicity of the style from this movie isn’t easy to capture. The key to this is solid dark colors and flattering silhouettes. Adding a personal flair to your style is what really captures the essence of this movie, though. Something sparkly on your neck or flowing in your hair will give your look all the grace and charm of Holly Golightly.
Grease
If pink is your favorite color, this is the movie to steal style tips from. This look is great because it takes from classic 50s trends that can look both demure and dangerous. Leather jackets over ripped jeans or pink skirts — it can go several different directions. Taking notes from the Pink Ladies, is a great idea when it comes to color schemes for the holiday. If black is a must, try to make it a little more romantic with pink.
Romeo and Juliet
This romantic tragedy gives off an edgy but a not-too-grunge-y 90s vibe. Bold colors and textures are a great way to remind people of Shakespeare’s tragic romance. Bright red is a great way to go for the romance of Valentine’s Day, but deep purples, hot pinks and, of course, black will serve a grunge-inspired look.
Whatever you wear this Valentine’s Day, make it worthy of the big screen with tips from your favorite romance movies.
