Celebrate Valentine’s Day with these Cupid-approved drinks.
Strawberry Soda Float
This non-alcoholic, delicious dessert beverage is perfect for anyone looking to celebrate Valentine’s Day. This pink spin on a classic dessert is sure to be a hit for all ages.
Ready in: Five minutes
Ingredients:
2 parts vanilla ice cream
2 parts strawberry soda
Optional:
Garnish with red licorice
Garnish with whipped cream and sprinkles
Directions:
Combine ingredients into glass and serve.
Add optional garnishes.
“Be Mine” Mule
This candy heart covered mule is a festive way to dress up the classic cocktail! Garnish this drink with special messages for your valentine.
Ready in: Five minutes
Ingredients:
2 parts ginger beer
1 part vodka
1 splash of grenadine
1 splash of lime juice
Optional:
Garnish with candy hearts
Directions:
Pour ingredients into a copper mug over ice and serve.
Add optional garnishes.
Cherry Fun Dip Shot
Cheers! Try this Fun Dip shot to kick off your celebration. Garnished with a Fun Dip ‘Lik-a-Stix,’ this shot is a nostalgic party starter.
Ready in: Five minutes
Ingredients:
1 part vodka
1 splash of grenadine
1 packet of cherry Fun Dip
Optional:
Garnish with 1 Lik-a-Stix
Directions:
Combine ingredients in a shaker, pour into shot glass and serve.
Add optional garnishes.
Kick off your Valentine’s or Galentine’s Day celebrations with these hearty drinks!
The legal drinking age in Iowa is 21. Please drink responsibly.
