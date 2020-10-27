Carving pumpkins is a popular Halloween tradition, but what do you do with the insides of a pumpkin? Here are seven ideas to use up those pumpkin guts.
Roast the pumpkin seeds
Roasted pumpkin seeds make a great fall snack to munch on throughout the day. Just boil the seeds in some salt water for 10 minutes, drain the seeds, spread them onto a baking sheet and roast them at 325 degrees for 10 minutes. Add any kind of flavor or seasonings you want and enjoy!
Make some pumpkin puree
All you have to do for this easy recipe is use your leftover pumpkin guts and put them in the oven with some water and bake for about an hour and a half. This should leave you with smooth puree you can use for many other fall recipes, such as pumpkin pie.
Whip up some pumpkin sugar body scrub
Make a DIY exfoliating body scrub with the leftover pumpkin guts. Mix raw pumpkin, sugar, honey and almond oil to get rid of dead skin cells. This will leave your skin feeling soft, hydrated and smelling good.
Blend up a pumpkin shake
Blend together some ice cream with the insides of a pumpkin to make a pumpkin ice cream shake. Add any toppings or syrups you want and enjoy! Just because it’s cold outside doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy a cold treat.
Make some pumpkin butter
There are many easy recipes for pumpkin butter. You can spread it on bread or muffins, put it in some overnight oats, spread it on waffles or even just eat it by itself. It can a fall vibe to anything you’re eating.
Make apple pumpkin cider
Boil your pumpkin guts for about 30 minutes then strain them. This leaves you with pumpkin-flavored broth, which you can add to apple cider to make apple pumpkin cider! Add any spices you want, like cinnamon or nutmeg, and enjoy on a cold day.
Keep your pumpkin guts from going to waste and make your pumpkin carving a little more exciting. Take some time to get creative and enjoy this Halloween.
