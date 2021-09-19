With students going back to school and in-person classes, students may feel high levels of stress going into the fall semester.
“Students are struggling with the transition back to classes, especially sophomores who have never experienced college as anything but virtual,” Molly Osweiler, Director of Academic Affairs at sorority Alpha Delta Pi and senior majoring in supply chain management.
While students are constantly trying to keep up with multiple classes, some students are also stressed about the uncertainty of our world amid a pandemic.
“Over these past three weeks, I have tried hard to stick to a routine which involves schoolwork but also something enjoyable to me just so that I can look forward to it in the afternoon or evening,” a sophomore in elementary education stated.
There are many ways to relieve stress around campus during this busy semester; you can also join clubs to get involved and grow relationships with others.
“While it’s an overwhelming time, it is also great that students are back on campus and getting the social interaction they need for their mental well being,” Osweiler said.
With the fall semester starting to be in full swing, students are already feeling unmotivated due to high-class work and exams approaching quickly.
Some students are also stressed since they have been removed from the classroom setting and cannot get help and collaborate with students.
According to Iowa State’s Student Wellness, there are many ways to take charge of your stress, including making a list of your priorities, seeing what is essential, creating an action plan to do complete tasks and following through.
A few ways students can relieve stress this fall semester would be:
Joining the yoga club at Iowa State or participate in fitness classes
Yoga can help reduce stress in a way that promotes relaxation of the mind and body. Yoga is a mind and body practice that goes through different poses and exercises to relax and breathe. As well as yoga helping to lower stress, fitness classes are great for your physical well-being.
Yoga classes are available through Iowa State Recreation Services.
Taking a walk in Ada Hayden Park
Taking a walk in Ada Hayden, relaxing and enjoying the view can take your mind off of school and bad thoughts that roll through your head during the week.
Join an intramural league with friends and classmates
Doing the things you love with friends makes the experience even more enjoyable. Being in a community with friends can create unforgettable memories. Having friends and being close with them will make you feel loved, known and cared for.
Doing so while playing a sport you miss or want to try for the first time is the perfect opportunity to do so. With sports such as curling and sand volleyball, or card games such as Euchre, there's plenty of options to choose from.
Seeing the views of Ledges state park
Ledges has a great view of the canyons and the Des Moines River Valley. It is also an excellent place for quiet time and reflection. It is a great place to relax and rejuvenate for the following tasks ahead of you.
These are just a few of the many things you can do to relieve stress during this world’s uncertainty and the overwhelming school workload students are given.
“Since coming back to college, going to a workout class with friends has helped me get a break from school and be able to talk with friends as well as keeping up my physical activity,” a sophomore in elementary education said.
These different activities can help improve mental health struggles, but more resources are available to help with mental illness.
If you feel like you are in a mental health crisis please contact crisis services.
