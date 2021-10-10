Tired of textbooks and looking to read something a little more fun?
Thanks to "booktok," a viral area of TikTok where users share their favorite reads, many fascinating books have gotten increasing amounts of recognition.
These five books, made popular from booktok, are sure to give you a much-needed study escape.
"The Unhoneymooners"
This book is for romance lovers. If you are in search of a fun, lighthearted read—" The Unhoneymooners" by Christina Lauren might be the perfect option. Set in Hawaii, this book has many twists and turns readers will never see coming.
"They Both Die at the End"
"They Both Die at the End" by Adam Silvera was made hugely popular thanks to TikTok. Given away by the eye-catching title, this book tells the story of two young boys who find out it is their last day to live.
"The Song of Achilles"
"The Song of Achilles" by Madeline Miller is a real page-turner. The story is a new take on Homer's "Iliad" and is a must-read for fans of Greek literature.
"It Ends With Us"
Colleen Hoover is an author seen all over booktok. "It Ends With Us," one of her most popular novels, is a heart-wrenching romance sure to keep you on the edge of your seat.
"The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo"
"The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo" by Taylor Jenkins Reid is a modern take on historical fiction. The book focuses on an old Hollywood actress who decides to finally open up about her life to a random journalist years after the end of her career.
This book is a struggle to put down—so proceed with caution.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.