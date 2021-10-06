Pumpkin Spice Lattes are autumn essentials. But lattes are not where the line stops.
Whether pumpkin spice runs in your veins every fall or you roll your eyes every time you see a Pumpkin Spice Latte, the craze has taken over.
Companies take pumpkin spice to larger and larger arenas each year. Lately, these products have become stranger and more niche. So, what are the weirdest pumpkin spice products out this fall?
Pumpkin Spice Deodorant
NATIVE Deodorant brand is popular for its natural and aluminum-free deodorants. Now, they have a new product hitting the markets: Pumpkin Spice Latte Deodorant.
“Inspired by everyone's favorite fall drink, our PSL deodorant is made with sweet and cozy notes of cinnamon, nutmeg and clove,” said the website.
It’s up to consumers whether they want to smell their PSLs or smell like a PSL. The deodorant is $12.00 on the NATIVE website.
Pumpkin Spice Protein Powder
Gym junkies and health nuts, this one is for you. Health product retailer Ancient Nutrition with Dr. Axe has a Pumpkin Spice protein powder now available.
The Bone Broth Protein Powder has five flavors, notably pumpkin spice. The 15.73 ounce packs are sold for $44.95 on the company’s website.
Clocking in at 90 calories per scoop, the company suggests mixing it with a milk alternative for a healthy and fall-themed, drink.
Pumpkin Spice Teddy Bear
Build-a-Bear Workshop has Christmas bears, Halloween bears and even Star Wars bears. The online exclusive pumpkin spice bear sure fills a nook that the company apparently wanted to fill.
It is unclear whether the bear smells of pumpkin spice or if it just fits the aura of the flavor.
Perhaps the bear would be the perfect gift and companion for friends and family who are filled with pumpkin spice joy! It is available on the Build-a-Bear Workshop website for a discounted price of $17.00.
Pumpkin Pie ChapStick
While not advertised as “pumpkin spice” but as “pumpkin pie,” the technicalities seem irrelevant.
This product is for people who love pumpkin flavors so much that every time they lick their lips, they taste a little bit of autumn.
ChapStick sells packs of three Pumpkin Pie ChapSticks for $6.00 on their website.
Pumpkin Spice Beard Oil
Along with the ChapSticks, the Jack-o-Lantern Pumpkin Spice Beard Oil is for those who require constant pumpkin permeation.
Distributor Mythical Beards said, “When the air gets crisp, the leaves start to fall and the fires start to crackle, you can change up your style with the seasons and opt for this Jack O Lantern blend. The scent has all of the famous scents of pumpkin spice to fit in with the seasonal scents of everything around you.”
The beard oil costs $25.00 on the Mythical Beards website.
Pumpkin Pie Hummus
Hummus is a widely debated food in general; adding pumpkin pie flavors only adds fuel to that fire. ALDI Grocery Stores is selling what they call Pumpkin Pie Dessert Hummus at select stores.
While hummus is usually paired with vegetables or crackers, this dessert hummus may work better with Graham Crackers, toast or fruit.
The hummus can be purchased on Instacart for $2.75.
Pumpkin Spice Cat Litter
Maybe you and your cat both love pumpkin spice! If so, the Special Kitty Scoopable Clumping Odour Control Cat Litter now comes in a Pumpkin Spice scent.
Ask your cat and head to the Walmart website to buy it for $3.99.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.