Big Wigs Bar owner, Vanessa Taylor, is welcoming the Miss Gay Iowa USofA Pageant to Ames for the very first time. Over the years Taylor has been a contestant, winner and promoter of the pageant.
“The part I’m looking forward to the most is being able to hold it here in Ames for the very first time, and for our patrons to have the opportunity to see this in Ames and see national entertainers here,” Taylor said.
The Miss Gay Iowa USofA Pageant is the preliminary pageant to Miss Gay USofA. The first-place contestant and runner up will compete at Miss Gay USofA later this year in Dallas, TX. There will be eight drag queens competing this year.
“[The pageant] has been going on in Iowa since 1989,” Taylor said. “It’s been going on every year since then, except for last year due to COVID-19.”
The pageant begins at 8 p.m. on Sunday. There will be three parts of the competition: interview, evening gowns and the talent portion. The talent showcase will be sure to steal the show as it counts for 50% of each contestant’s score. Some contestants will even have dancers to join them for their performances.
Closing out the night on Sunday, RuPaul’s Drag Race star and Miss Gay USofA 2019 Kennedy Davenport will be performing. Davenport placed fourth on season seven of RuPaul’s Drag Race and was runner up in season three of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars.
Another big name coming to Big Wigs this weekend is Mokha Montrese. Montrese was Miss Gay USofA in 2015. She’s also a former Miss Entertainer of the Year, Miss Continental, Miss National and she holds many more national titles.
Vanessa Taylor will be hosting the contestant meet and greet show on Friday at 10 p.m. Saturday is the all-star show, featuring all former Mr. and Miss Gay Iowa’s and Mokha Montrese.
Big Wigs Bar is located at 6008 W. Lincoln Way. All events this weekend are 18+ to enter. The cover on Friday is $5. Saturday is $10 for 21+ and $15 for ages 18-20. Sunday’s cover will be $20 for 21+ and $25 for 18-20.
