After difficult deliberation by the judges, Destiny Cass was crowned Miss Gay Iowa USofA 2022 on Sunday evening at Big Wigs Bar. Cass and runner up, Roxi Manacoochi, will compete later this year in Dallas for Miss Gay USofA 2022.
The eight contestants competed in three rounds– interviews, talent and evening gowns. Half of their scores rely on the talent portion, making it the most crucial part of the night.
Vanessa Taylor, Big Wigs owner and Miss Gay Iowa USofA promoter, was surprised and impressed by the contestants.
“I wasn’t prepared for the level of talent that the girls had [Sunday] night,” Taylor said. “I didn’t realize that we were going to run out of dancer passes.”
Many contestants had backup dancers to elevate their performances. One of the dancers was Iowa State sophomore in agricultural studies and performing arts, Zachary Riedemann. Riedemann performed with runner-up Roxi Manacoochi.
“It’s such a good atmosphere,” Riedemann said. “Even if you mess up or anything, everyone is supporting you no matter what, and yes it’s a competition, but so much love is here that you wouldn’t normally get outside of our community.”
Riedemann shared that this was his first time participating in the pageant.
“It was very competitive, but the dressing room didn’t feel competitive,” Taylor said. “They got along with each other and everyone was helping each other.”
Sunday night’s winner, Destiny Cass, has been doing drag since October of 2012. He was crowned Miss Gay Quad Cities Iowa USofA 2022 in the preliminary round leading to the Miss Gay Iowa USofA pageant.
“What it means for me to win Miss Gay Iowa USofA is the chance to develop, foster and create new relationships with contestants and future promoters,” Cass said.
Cass received an overwhelming standing ovation after his performance in the talent portion. Cass’ dance, featuring two background dancers, had it all from high kicks to impressive lifts.
“My favorite part of the weekend was being able to give the contestants a venue to compete and show their passion for the artform of female impersonation,” Taylor said.
Taylor also highlighted the appearance of former Miss Gay USofA Mokha Montrese who performed and judged the pageant.
“I was happy that we got to hold it in Ames for the first time and give this area an opportunity to experience this because they never have before,” Taylor said.
