We know that dating isn't like it is in the movies. But you may daydream about wanting someone to hang from a Ferris wheel until you agree to go out with them. Or maybe standing outside your window with a boombox playing your favorite song.
Unfortunately, not everyone feels this way. But there are a few things we can all do to make spending time with that special someone feel more like the movie instead of, "Hey, do you want to come over and watch a movie?"
If you're a DIY queen/king, set out for a picnic.
A picnic is an easy out, especially if you're not a good cook. Pick up some take-out or something to-go from your favorite restaurant or one you've been meaning to try. A good option is sushi or salad because you don't need to worry about keeping it warm if you're picking it up in advance.
Then you'll need a blanket and a good spot in nature.
Try the stairs of Beardshear Hall, the front entrance of McKay Hall (for when it's cold) and really any green space on campus for a good spot to spill your darkest secrets to someone you barely know!
If you're the outdoorsy type, take a stroll along the High Trestle Trail.
This is applicable to those who have a car. This beautiful walking trail lies just around 25 miles outside of Ames. Make sure to grab your walking shoes, as the blue light portion of the bridge is quite a hike from the parking lot! If you love wildlife and are up for a little bit of an adventure, this is the place for you!
If you're an early bird who gets the worm, get your morning pick-me-up at Lockwood cafe.
This super cool spot located on Reliable St. in Ames is a cozy spot to get even cozier with your date. Lockwood Cafe has a very artsy and eclectic vibe that will be sure to generate some good conversation. The coffee is also a favorite among the Ames community. It opens at 8:00 a.m. and closes at 3:00 p.m., so you want to make sure you set your alarms!
If you're a night owl, try the Maintenance Shop.
Located in the basement of Memorial Union, the Maintenance Shop is a great option for a night out! On Tuesdays, they host Open Mic Night at 8:00 p.m., which is FREE! If you have a single dollar to spend, they host the Grandma Mojo's Improv Comedy Group every other Wednesday at 8:00 p.m.
The Maintenance Shop also has popcorn and drinks available for purchase. You can see more on their calendar of events.
Dating is hard as it is; let's not make it any more difficult than it needs to be.
