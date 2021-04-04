With summer right around the corner, it is easy to get caught up in wearing the same things almost every day. The baggy, oversized T-shirt with some denim shorts is no doubt one of the most common outfits we see from May-August. With some simple wardrobe additions, there are ways you can really stand out in the seas (or lake) of swimsuits.
Body chains
These are super easy to find and usually not too expensive. Searching second-hand stores for long necklaces is a surefire way to find some jewelry for your body. The best part is they're only a couple dollars!
Denim
Next, wearing some jeans with your swim top is a really easy way to mix it up a little and still be pretty casual. You can also go into basically any thrift store and find some jeans for cheap, which is a super cost-effective way to add to your denim collection.
Then, to pull together the look, add some sunglasses that match the body chains or jewelry you have on. You could really use any accessory, like a hat or headband, to spice it up, and those are good options because they are small, so you can throw it in your purse or bag if you want to take it off.
This second outfit works super well if you have a patterned, printed or super colorful bikini. You want to make sure it fits a little higher in the hips in order to achieve this certain look, or you don’t have to.
Baggy jeans and shorts are super in right now, and this is really cute way to utilize those jeans or shorts that don’t fit super well. By leaving the shorts unbuttoned and unzipped, pulling out the edges, it creates this super casual illusion that you just threw them on, while still being able to see the swim top and bottom gives a collective look with little effort. Pair with a hat or sunglasses.
Casual sets
Transitioning into spring/summer wear is easy with a one piece and sweat short combo. This look is comfy and casual while also showing off your summer figure. These key pieces can be mixed and matched with other elements of your closet as well to create endless looks. While going for the less-is-more look, adding a crossed, exposed back adds an element of detail and daintiness. Lovie is a streetwear apparel brand that has all of your spring/summer must-haves while still staying comfortable.
Finish it off with some fun sunglasses or earrings, and you have a cute, relaxed look great for a beach day or boat day with friends.
As we learn more about sustainability, we also learn how to expand the lifespan of our clothes and find more uses for what is in our closet.
A sustainable summer hack for your wardrobe is to consider wearing a bathing suit as your actual top! Yet another staple, a black swim top can be paired with any pants, shorts or skirts you already own. Midi skirts are super trendy right now and are an easy way to play up your causal outfit so you can go anywhere and everywhere with just one outfit. Playing around with colorful patterns and prints are also a fun way to add some life to your basics and help your look get some attention!
