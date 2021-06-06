Summer 2021 is right around the corner, which means it’s time to start buying swimsuits. Swimsuit season can be a stressful time for people who struggle with body dysmorphia or body insecurities. Everyone wants to feel good and confident in what they wear, but it’s challenging to find that perfect suit.
Aerie is a great place to shop for swimwear. They promote body positivity and have several different styles to choose from.
Bigger bust
If you have a bigger bust, this unlined underwire bikini top from Aerie may be the one for you. This bikini top runs by bra size, making it simple to purchase the correct size, and has underwire for that desired lift and support.
If you like to be more active while on the beach, a bikini top with a higher neckline would keep you feeling secure and put together. A suit with a higher neckline will prevent any nip-slips from happening while moving around. Aerie’s boat neck cropped bikini top and Target’s high-neck twist front bikini top are two options of this style.
If cleavage isn’t really your thing but you don’t want a high neckline, Target sells a square-neck longline bikini top. This shape resembles more of a sports bra/crop top look and will hold everything in place.
Fuller waist
Aerie’s crossover waist leggings went viral from TikTok, so the summer must-have is their crossover high-cut cheeky bikini bottoms. The crossover bikini bottom combines a high waist with a high cut, which is super flattering and will keep you feeling secure while still staying sexy. These bottoms have a reputation for helping to keep your waistline feel secure while you are having fun in the sun.
Booty coverage
If having some coverage around your waist or lower body is at all important to you, these swimsuit bottoms might be best suited for someone who loves beach sports.
If shopping sustainably is important to you, and you have the budget, Night Dive Swim has many styles ranging from size small through 3X. The Bobby bottom features a high waistline with fuller coverage. A cheaper alternative would be Target’s high-waist classic coverage bikini bottom (sizes ranging from small-XL).
A bikini bottom with fuller coverage is an excellent choice if you plan to be more active at the beach. The fuller coverage bottoms will stay in place and not ride up while you move around.
If you want to get as full-body of a tan as possible, try a cheeky style bottom. The high waist is great for accentuating an hourglass form if you have wider hips or generally a body shape that is heavier on the bottom than on top.
Whatever your body looks like this summer, being comfortable and confident in your swimwear should be your top priority. Keep this in mind next time you’re shopping, and don’t forget to wear your SPF!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.