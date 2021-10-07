These past few weeks, we have been in the midst of what some would argue are the most important ones within the fashion calendar, with fashion capitals like New York, London and Paris all wrapping up their showcases of the best and brightest designer Spring 2022 collections.
Sheer was not a trend that anyone could have predicted would have been as popular as it was. This unexpected fabric was seen on model after model as they strutted down the runway. Some lines and designers seemed to build the entirety of their brand around it. It was everywhere. From the big, well-known brands to new designers alike.
Notable brands showing off the power of sheer were:
Kim Shui SS22, Christian Cowan SS22, David Koma SS22, Simone Rocha SS22, Rejina Pyo SS22, LaQuan Smith SS22 and KNWLS SS22
Now let's talk about how you can incorporate this trend into your fall style.
Look 1 - This look is super comfortable for when you're running errands, attending class or even reading your new favorite book on a park bench. Super simple, and it's great because you can really just throw it over anything to add texture and playfulness.
Look 2 - This second outfit incorporates two trends into one outfit. Arm and leg warmers are back in, and an effortless way to wear them is with boots or even chunky sneakers or heels. Mini skirts are also trendy as of late, and pairing this with a cute blouse is exactly what you'll need for a fun lunch date.
*Pro Tip = if you find a shirt with this material on top of a lining, cut out the bottom fabric to create this see-through effect.
Look 3 - This one is for the boys- yes, you can own this trend too. Adding a top shirt over a plain or patterned undershirt can be just what the doctor ordered. You can find tons of these on Depop and style them as a jacket or shirt or even a fun way to layer underneath a tank or sweater vest.
Look 4 – Last but absolutely not least, this look is for the party girl in all of us. With lots of sparkles and texture, it is a good way to give a pair of regular old pantyhose the ol' razzle-dazzle.
As always, fashion is expressed differently by everyone, but confidence and self-esteem are always the two best accessories.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.